Blame social media
The Colt AR-15 has been around for 54 years. Only in the last 19 has there been an increase in frequency of mass shootings. What dynamics are to blame?
The increase of social media is most likely the culprit. When you have instant access to millions of other digital users, you can become anyone you desire. People with mental illness would not necessarily have to worry about anyone detecting their inherent shortcomings in a made-up persona. The problem is when these people actually have to interact with other people directly. Such encounters could prompt a mental letdown.
This letdown is exacerbated today because of the way society tries to mold people to where everyone is a winner. When these people realize that’s not the case, despondency will most assuredly set in. Obviously among individuals from broken homes and of such illusions, mental problems could cause a sharp break from reality.
This is like a stick of dynamite in an already smoldering fire. Something must give. We have to find these people and intercede before they get to the tipping point. You can blame the weapon that murdered children, but it won’t change the outcome except in the number of causalities depending on the weapon used. The kid in the Parkland, Florida, massacre used an AR-15, but what if he had used a vehicle or a bomb?
Expect another incident to happen unless societal changes are made. Alas, I doubt these will occur.
Darrell Jones, Bellmead
Thank God for NRA
Regarding Patricia Bell Lanford’s March 10 column, “Gun debate not helped by dusty footnotes,” a rebuttal to Trib contributor Pete Commander’s earlier column: The world is a better place because of people like Pete. I do not know him but always enjoy his writings. Rather than go after the guns, you need to go after the FBI, the most corrupt agency I have ever seen, particularly after its failure in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings. Today the FBI in Washington, D.C., is buried under a mountain of evidence showing it cannot police itself. Thank God for the NRA.
D.H. Barton, Waco
Swear off NRA cash
I certainly understand that enacting responsible gun-control legislation is time-consuming at best and maybe impossible at worst. But here’s something every senator and representative at the federal and state level can do today to demonstrate concern over the growing frequency of mass shootings: Take a pledge not to accept any more money from the NRA and others in the gun lobby. Those who take that pledge get the benefit of the doubt in my book. Those who don’t are open to the charge that they’re more concerned about campaign contributions than the lives of our kids.
So to every politician representing Texas at the state and federal level, I ask: Which camp are you in?
Miner Raymond, Waco