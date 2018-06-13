King Trump: 3 views
Trying to draw parallels between President Trump and ex-Waco Police Officer George Neville is not just “stretching points” as Trib columnist Bill Whitaker claims [“Six jurors got it right on local traffic stop gone awry,” Sunday], it is a blatant and pathetic attempt to malign a president who Whitaker clearly dislikes. Accusing Mr. Trump of “reinvigorating” racial tensions carries with it the obvious implication that someone else “invigorated” those tensions in the first place, but the president gets blamed for responding.
The notion that the president somehow thinks he is “above the law” does not beg but rather raises the question: Which law, exactly, does Mr. Trump think he is above? The Constitution gives him the authority to grant pardons for certain crimes but not for impeachment. As chief executive, he can hire and fire members of the executive branch. Legal scholar Steve Vladeck says that’s an “extraordinary assertion of executive power” but offers no legal or constitutional evidence to back up his claim [“Congress standing by mutely while president’s men assert almost monarchal powers,” Sunday].
Such charges have been made since the beginning of the republic. President John Adams was accused of wanting to be king. In 2007, candidate Barack Obama accused President George W. Bush of acting as though he were “above the law.” And how often was President Bush mocked as “King George”?
If any president wanted to bypass Congress and use extraordinary executive power, it was Barack Obama. “We’re not just going to be waiting for legislation,” Obama said. “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone ... and I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions.”
David B. Anderson, Waco
***
It should be obvious to everyone by now that we must pass a law that we can indict presidents and put them in prison if they break the law, just like anyone else. The only other situations where leaders of nations can escape the law are dictatorships. The American people are not for and will not accept a dictatorship in this nation. Politicians who do not agree should be fired by the people.
We also need to stop presidents and governors from being able to pardon convicted criminals. A system should be created such as the Supreme Court where several judges can decide if a person can be pardoned. Allowing politicians to pardon criminals is only asking for more trouble.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
***
Thank you for printing the article by Texas legal scholar Steve Vladeck of the Washington Post. Our Republican-dominated Congress needs to act to prevent Trump from eliminating our democratic ideals.
Sharon Chandler, Hewitt