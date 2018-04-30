The real tragedy
The recent editorial “Woodway furor over city manager tests residents’ deeper values” prompts questions about the “tragic” downfall of Yost Zakhary, Woodway’s former city manager. First, what is tragic about this situation other than the actions of Zakhary himself and the unbelievable damage he has done to his victims? Does being good at some aspects of his job excuse his behavior and the utter disrespect he has shown for both the law and the wellbeing of his employees? How can anyone look at what he’s done and be sad about him leaving?
Let’s remember he assaulted his own employee while making gross and sexual comments in front of everyone. He humiliated her. He admitted to it. And he still kept his job. What’s really tragic is that people like Zakhary are not held responsible for their actions. What’s tragic is that this goes on every day and people rarely stand up to them. What’s tragic is that once people do, they get to read their local paper’s website about what a good employee their attacker was.
So, no, it is not tragic that Zakhary lost his job. What’s tragic is that he kept it in the first place.
Molly Pearman, Waco
NFL draft
Can’t believe I watched the NFL draft.
Did the commentators’ predictions come true?
Lots of hype and comments were made
For the Cowboys silver and blue.
A receiver was suggested to replace the Dez.
Well, that didn’t happen at all.
They got this big guy from Boise State
To help the linebackers build a wall.
Now the defense is a little stronger.
Maybe they can win half their games.
But if not, don’t worry, the owner will announce
That his coaches will take the blame.
This is my outlook for this squad.
It will be another mediocre year.
These big and fast athletes will just be average.
For America’s team — will you shed a tear?
Ben Hagins, Woodway
‘Braking’ the law
Driving through lovely East Texas at 75 mph, you suddenly see a 55 mph sign. If you don’t hit the brakes (instead of coasting) and “swoop” into town, you’ll not make it past the radar. Driving for my friend, the owner of the car, I had been carefully adjusting for the brakes, which are tighter than mine, so I would not “jerk” the dear lady.
In the short time allowed to maintain proper speed, it felt like trying to land a jet airliner! I recall there used to be “reduce speed ahead” signs, so you knew ahead of time to slow down for a different speed limit. Now if you’re lucky and also driving a semi, you may see a “no jake brake” sign.
Doggone, I got my first ever speeding ticket. A person can “brake” the law without realizing it. Take a hint, y’all!
Maria Malizia, Waco