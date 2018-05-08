Nurturing trouble
Diane Ewing, author of the April 27 guest column “Educators must seek smarter discipline strategies,” is apparently living in la-la-land when it comes to the behavior of kids in pre-K and kindergarten. These kids are not throwing size 1 Spider-Man shoes and ripping posters off walls. These kids are ripping phones out of walls and throwing them at the teacher, they are throwing chairs, upending tables, breaking bookcases, tossing supplies and books off tables, shoving chairs out from under teachers. The classroom destruction goes on and on and most of the items destroyed are items the teachers have purchased with their hard-earned, underpaid salaries.
The phone was ripped out of the wall because the teacher was going to call the parent because the child repeatedly refused to cooperate. Many of the other tantrums were the result of the teacher not allowing the child to disrupt the current reading group. Classes are so large they must be broken up into smaller groups for teaching. While one group is in a circle for a reading lesson, the other group is at their table with assigned lessons. Sometimes tantrums result from one child not being allowed to interrupt another child.
The teacher at hand has taken one child to the principal’s office, only for the child to pitch a temper tantrum while there, throw chairs, scream, etc., then be returned to the classroom! School administration does nothing to offer assistance to these teachers. It appears the administration is afraid of the children and the parents. This one child is setting a bad example for the other students, who I might add are frightened to the point where several actually leave the classroom.
This is from the experience of only one teacher I know. She is an excellent teacher only three years from retirement. She’s taking early retirement, losing half of her hard-earned benefits because she fears for her mental and physical health. Another teacher I know is quitting after two years of teaching and advising anyone planning a teaching career to run as hard and as fast as possible in the opposite direction. Sad situations.
Children capable of this display of violence at this young age who cannot be disciplined (and whom officials will not allow to be disciplined) are your next assassins. Do they need to be suspended? No. They should be expelled and placed in juvenile detention.
Pat Kasimirs, Hewitt
Tyrant in the making
It would seem being a politician in this country could be a very dangerous job. Consider: throwing people who have lived here since they were children out of the country, not allowing people from countries that have a religion the president doesn’t like to migrate here, etc. Even the families of politicians could be in danger if political leaders retaliate.
It just does not seem like a very smart and American way to treat people.
Jim Denton, Gatesville