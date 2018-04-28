Foul play by VA
I hope the Tribune-Herald can conduct more revealing interviews into why U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officials are pushing to relocate Post-Traumatic Residential Rehabilitation Program clinics and research facilities from Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco to VA facilities in Temple.
Fifteen years ago, what was then Waco VA Medical Center was almost closed due to VA constraints. Some facilities did close. However, thanks to local leadership and federal lawmakers, Waco was instead saved. It was infused with millions in taxpayer dollars to stay open. It built a Center of Excellence for Research on Returning War Veterans, a worthy priority given the two wars our nation was waging.
Now, with no reason or explanation to anyone, VA officials are talking about relocating some of this. Millions have been spent and thousands of veterans are being served in a five-county area. Yet the VA officials who oversee Waco will not face local veterans and their supporters. They had one tele-town hall. It was tightly controlled affair.
My 91-year-old father-in-law already must travel an hour to Waco for services. Relocating such services to Temple would increase his travel time to two hours. I am already refusing service at Temple. It is overcrowded, understaffed and I am not driving 60 minutes only to spend another 20 minutes parking. I smell a VA director with no regard for his veteran constituency.
Danny Anderson, Vice Cdr, 11th District, 2nd Division, Texas Department of the American Legion, Robinson
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thank you for your letter. On Page One today, you’ll find an update of the situation, including comments from Congressman Bill Flores.
Nice school facilities
The first reaction of most when they see their property values have increased is to blame the appraisal district for the sudden hike in value, even if the value is close to what the property would sell for. Appraisal districts are charged with setting property values at fair market value.
School districts have a lot to do with values being as close to 100 percent of market value as possible. With little to no exceptions, school taxes are the largest property tax we face. If a school district has total values that are considered low, then the state must pick up some of the funding. Education is one of the largest expenditures in our state budget, so if more funds can be raised locally, that’s less for the state to fund.
It might be better to look at who’s spending the money as opposed to who sets property values. Drive around Texas and notice all the nice school facilities, athletic complexes, administration buildings, transportation resources, to mention a few. It stands to reason that those don’t come at a low price. However we fund education, it ultimately will be paid for by businesses and individuals.
Tom Webster, McGregor