Steep challenges
District One has a new council representative, none other than the daughter of a former Waco mayor. Andrea Jackson Barefield inherits a district with a broad spectrum of needs from its leaders, infrastructure and city staff. It desperately needs attention in the areas of traffic, code enforcement and basic law enforcement.
I have contacted the Waco Police Department and city staff with my concerns, with little to no response or result. A police department representative tells me that they simply do not have the resources to enforce the ordinances that are violated at all hours of the day, just on my block, and certainly cannot enforce speed-limit laws on the streets that traverse the district.
This is simply unacceptable. We have a police department that admits that it cannot do its job. What is a concerned citizen to do? Well, the only thing that he can, which is take to writing to the community to inform them that safety and the peace are in jeopardy while the uniforms riding around town in SUVs are too busy dealing with only the most severe crimes. What this says to the criminal fringe is that they can hit the gas with impunity, that they can violate the noise ordinance and treat the streets as if they own them. Again, not acceptable.
I have called upon my new council representative to address these concerns as part of her job, since I have no voice with city staff or the police department. I get zero traction with my calls to them, all while my sleep is disturbed by extraordinarily loud car-audio systems driving down my street. Cars race down the same street and pass me on my way to work.
In any other town, property values would fall and a real-estate conglomerate would come along and buy up the devalued lots, level the ramshackle homes and build rows of condos. However, thanks to the “Fixer Upper” effect, property values are up but services remain sub-par. There is no reason why District One cannot have the same quality of life that residents of Woodway and Hewitt enjoy. I’d like to see city of Waco staff and personnel make that a goal. Then I can stop writing to complain and will start writing to praise their efforts and positive results.
Michelangelo Flores, Waco
Bumper-sticker mentality
I recently read yet another article about a possible challenge to President Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries. This is absurd, but the articles do tend to be amusing.
This most recent article quoted retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake saying he is still thinking about challenging Trump in 2020. Never mind he’s retiring because he faced almost certain defeat in his own 2018 Senate primary. Like I said, pretty entertaining.
Maybe he should team up with former Maine senator Olympia Snowe in 2020. Their bumper sticker could read, “Snowe-Flake.”
Marty Esposito, Waco