Scrutiny, please!
Outgoing District Attorney Abel Reyna and district judges continue to dismiss Twin Peaks biker cases as fast as they can after the failure of last year’s “showcase trial.” After the arrests of 177 “dangerous biker gang” members, resulting in 155 indictments, it has now taken three long years for all but a handful of cases to be dismissed.
Reyna used “fill-in-the-blank” arrest warrants, complete with unreasonable bail of $1 million each, soon after the May 2015 Twin Peaks incident. Now “prosecutorial discretion” is being employed to cover actions gaining more and more public scrutiny. More dismissals are sure to follow till only the truly culpable remain. Many lives, families and careers have been ruined by these “mass arrests” and unreasonable bail, which often required defendants to post a $100,000 cash bond for each imposed bail order — not to mention the cost of legal representation, lost income and mental stress. Many of the arrested were only guilty of owning a motorcycle and being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
McLennan County taxpayers have had to bear considerable costs. Voters finally woke up and held Abel Reyna accountable for his actions, but all in our judicial system must be eyed closely. Justice is supposed to be fair, honest and impartial. Those who neglect, violate or abuse their positions of power should always be held accountable. Lady Justice atop our courthouse may be blind, but the voters should never be.
Dr. Bo Chumak, Eddy
MCC made mistake
Former McLennan Community College softball team coach Manny Ordones was previously a coach at Connally High School. He was the nicest man in the whole school. Everyone loved him and looked up to him. He treated everyone with the greatest respect. I am in utter shock that he has resigned from MCC, given that most know children and baseball are his passions.
He would never give preferential treatment to some students over others. He would give the playing time to those who worked hardest and had the best attitude. College sports is not about letting each student get 50 percent playing time because we don’t want to upset anyone. It’s about letting not only the best play but letting the hardest-working ones play. If a child isn’t playing, they are not giving it their all.
If colleges let everyone play, even those who don’t deserve it, then MCC would not be going to playoffs. The ones in this disgrace who should be let go are the girls who brought all this about. They have destroyed a man’s life work because they felt they didn’t get playing time. I pity this college for jumping onto the side of the students without a full investigation. It has made MCC leadership look really bad.
College leadership still has the chance to make this right. I hope God leads you to the right decision to correct the wrong you have done.
Cathy Portwood, Waco