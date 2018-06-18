Moral high ground?
I do not know how anyone can stand by and allow immigrant children to be torn out of their parents’ arms by the U.S. government. In the past six weeks, just under 2,000 children have been taken from their parents. This policy is immoral and frankly very damaging to our own nation.
The cruelty of this action is obvious. How would you feel if your little one was torn out of your arms, told that he was going to take a bath, but the child never returned? But maybe few have thought about how dangerous and really harmful this will be for our country. Imagine the nightmare if authorities cannot find the parents later. Imagine what a horrible mistake this will look like in the history books. Imagine what the rest of the world thinks about our country.
How can we criticize other countries for human rights abuses? We have no moral high ground anymore. This policy is not consistent with American values. It violates the family values Republicans supposedly uphold, yet Trump has demanded that this horrible policy be carried out. However, it is not a law as he asserts. And it certainly is not a policy from the Democratic Party, as he claimed the other day.
In the name of God who calls humans to compassion and love, I call on citizens of both parties to write their federal and state legislators and demand an end to this horror.
Louise Powell, Woodway
***
Just want to remind people to not forget that breaking the law still brings consequences. Look what happened to the Vegas Buffet owners’ kids. Let’s face it: Kids around the world suffer for their parents’ failings. Sad situation, and not the kids’ fault, but America is still America because she takes in honest immigrants who want to abide by our culture like all my grandparents did.
I also remind people that Jesus is not a chump. When we break His Father’s laws, we can be clamped down on too.
Maria Malachi, Waco
***
The Donald Trump administration has been separating children from their parents to discourage families from seeking asylum in the United States. Highly credible news reports indicate that more than 700 children have been taken from parents at our borders since October, including more than 100 children under age 4. That’s outrageous! Most of these families are seeking asylum, which is their legal right, protected by our law.
This latest practice is heartless and it violates basic rights. Separating children from their parents not only traumatizes the children but also creates a toxic culture that tolerates cruelty to children. That’s not the America I want. Congress and the administration must do what’s right by protecting immigrant children from being separated from their families.
Teralyn Siller, Arlington