First responders, rise up
Tommy Witherspoon’s May 23 article regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s “scrapping” oversight and regulations for chemical facilities and businesses is more than disturbing. After the horrific explosion that devastated the community of West only five years ago, the White House administration of that time revised requirements for dangerous chemical industries.
As citizens we should make our voices heard in protest to what Scott Pruitt, EPA administrator, calls “unnecessary regulatory burdens.” The act of deregulation for said companies is completely ridiculous, given the loss of life and property in the 2013 tragedy.
Write and call your Texas and U.S. lawmakers to protest these actions. Write the current presidential administration. Write the EPA. Let them know we will not abide by their weaknesses and allegiance to chemical manufacturers and businesses. Every first responder in this country should be aware of these actions and raise his or her voice in indignation for the 12 first responders killed in West in the line of duty.
Do not sit silently and allow a town and those lives be dismissed by those who will most benefit from the lack of oversight and regulatory measures. The travesty of erasing regulations that may save another town and other precious lives is unconscionable.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
Honoring veterans
I had the honor to meet and talk with Medal of Honor recipient Allen James Lynch, a Vietnam veteran, at Fort Chadbourne’s “Evening with a Hero” this month. Additionally, I was honored to receive a medal from Mr. Lynch for my service in Vietnam.
There have been 3,517 Medal of Honor recipients in our history. The medal was first awarded on March 25, 1863, to James Parrott. Audie Murphy, a Texan who received every military combat award for valor available from the Army (as well as French and Belgian awards for heroism), received the Medal of Honor for valor at age 19.
America has been blessed with men and women who have answered the call to serve their nation. All have signed a contract with the government that has no expiration date regarding the oath to serve.
Sam Cryan, Waco
Mahon column a winner
I thank former McLennan County Veterans Service Officer and Army veteran Bill Mahon for his 21-year service to his country, including a stretch in Vietnam. His column “Letters from Home” in Sunday’s Trib was wonderful. My eyes still water as I type this. I have always felt grateful to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for us. Thank you to the families who raised these brave men and women and still miss them dearly. Bill’s column encouraged me to seek out worthy ceremonies in Waco honoring our veterans.
Pat Retzlaff, Waco