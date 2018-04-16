Tax Day
Today is Tax Day. While millions of Americans scramble to fill out their tax returns, we should also find time to celebrate the new tax law.
Because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, more than 500 U.S. employers have publicly announced wage increases, bonuses and other employee benefits. And more than 4 million working Americans have reaped these benefits.
My employees are on the list. As founder and president of Guy Chemical, I’m putting my tax savings to work by distributing bonuses and investing in expansion opportunities. We’re even considering a second manufacturing plant, which would bring jobs to rural Pennsylvania.
For years, I paid nearly 50 percent of my business income to the government — federal, state and local. I’ve had to take out bank loans and mortgage my house just to pay my taxes. Fortunately, those days are behind us. Instead of bankrolling Uncle Sam, job creators are now growing their businesses and rewarding their employees.
Guy Berkebile, Guy Chemical Company, Somerset, Pennsylvania
Ingratitude
Hillary Clinton isn’t grateful she was privileged to be both first lady of Arkansas and first lady of the United States. She isn’t grateful she served in the U.S. Senate. She’s ungrateful she served as the country’s secretary of state.
Hillary, the country owes you nothing else. Be grateful!
Jenny Taylor, Waco