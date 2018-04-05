Where’s the beef?
The United States (including Texas) increased its pork exports to China more than 85 percent in recent years. Last year China opened up its market once again to Texas beef. Texas exports of pork and beef amounted to more than $1 billion last year. Yet these same exports to Japan and South Korea have fallen by more than 10 percent. Reason: President Trump pulled out of the Trans Pacific Partnership and Japan now gets better beef prices from Australia, a fellow TPP member.
Trump’s constant critique of Mexico is causing Mexico to start selling its beef to Japan and South Korea as well as Indonesia, thereby hurting Texas exports. China has 400 million people in its middle class and they like U.S. beef. Now China will be placing 25 percent tariffs on U.S. pork and beef.
Texas farmers will be heavily impacted on pecans as well. One third of U.S. pecans are exported to China. Now those Texas pecan growers will face a 25 percent tariff which will understandably result in fewer exports to China.
Besides Chinese tariffs, Texas faces another export problem with Mexico. Mexico was buying millions of dollars of Texas wheat and corn. Now it is seeking wheat and corn from other South American countries. Trump says trade wars are easy to win. Texas farmers are not winning. And this is only the beginning.
Randy Broussard, Belton
Convincing Congress
Becoming involved politically can seem like a daunting task, especially as opinions become increasingly polarized and Congress can barely agree on funding the government for the foreseeable future. Reading the newspaper for 20 minutes a day, developing opinions based on events and voting for a representative seem time-consuming and difficult. But what if there was another way to get involved? Calling or emailing Congress to support an issue that you’re passionate about can take as little as 30 seconds per week.
Contrary to popular belief, congressional representatives do care what constituents have to say. As few as seven people supporting a cause who call and email their representative can get that cause onto the lawmaker’s to-do list. According to a Congressional Management Foundation survey, 92 percent of congressional staff said individualized email messages had much or at least some influence on the lawmaker.
Doing the research to find the facts, coming up with informed positions and writing the actual letter will take longer than 30 seconds, but not if that letter has already been drafted by a group that supports the same cause as you. Finding an organization that supports a cause you believe in makes sending emails and calling easier. As a supporter of The Borgen Project, a national campaign that works with leaders to improve their response to global poverty, I’m given templates for emails and videos explaining how to effectively call Congress.
Paul Brastrom, Waco