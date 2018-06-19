King amendment
Regarding the recent column by former West Texas Congressman and longtime farmer Charlie Stenholm, “Farm bill is latest victim of shameful failure to build congressional consensus”: This column highlights Congress’ failure — as demonstrated by the recent defeat of the traditionally popular farm bill — to act in the bipartisan spirit that has served our nation so well in the past. Noting the controversy around the establishment of our Constitution, the column explains that, “without the addition of the Bill of Rights, the Constitution would not have been ratified.” It bemoans the latter-day decline of healthy, respectful bargaining in our nation’s legislature. “We the People must encourage our leaders to return to the Constitution in how they govern us,” Stenholm concludes.
I agree. Yet in addition to embracing the bipartisan spirit that forged our Constitution, I urge our congressmen and women to remember the Tenth Amendment of the Bill of Rights that helped clear the way for its adoption. This amendment reserves to the states and the people all the powers not explicitly vested in the federal government. It establishes a federalist system with a central government responsible for national defense and other issues most suited for a paramount power and assigns the day-to-day work of governance to the states, which are more closely connected to the needs and concerns of their citizens.
Yet a provision of the House version of the farm bill, known as the King Amendment, threatens to undo all that. The King Amendment aims to block states from setting basic standards on agricultural products sold within their own borders! In effect it would create a lowest common-denominator approach: If any one state in the nation permits the sale of a given agricultural product, no matter how hazardous or unacceptable other states might deem that process to be, all other states could be forced to sell that substandard product.
This is unacceptable. The King Amendment could obliterate duly enacted laws that protect states from contaminated food, invasive pests and environmental hazards, according to a recent report by Harvard Law School. We must stop this legislation from advancing. Please join me in contacting your congressman and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Urge them to reject the King Amendment and any version of the farm bill that contains King’s horrible language, a blatant attack on the rights invested in states by our nation’s Founding Fathers!
Hannah Stahl, Austin
Cheers & jeers
Jeers to preachers who want expensive private jets and jeers to President Trump who doesn’t say to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt: “You’re fired!” And jeers to those voters who want better gun-control laws but don’t actually know each candidate’s views.
Edward Lindsay, Fort Worth