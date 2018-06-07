Taxpayer outrage I
Ed Passalugo’s May 9 Trib column “Politicians play shell game” offered a glimpse into understanding property taxes in Texas. For the first time since moving to the Lone Star State, I’m beginning to better understand the burden of local property taxes. I’m a transplant from New England and Florida to my adopted hometown of Waco.
Since arriving in Waco more than two years ago, I have struggled to understand the enormous burden on homeowners through the property tax. My taxes in Florida on similarly valued property were a fraction of those here. The column provides an insight into and analysis of the role of state funding for local schools and the corresponding rise in local taxes. It appears the state really is engaged in a shell game to cut back and limit its contribution to local schools. To cut dramatically the state share of funding education and put the burden on local communities is the height of hypocrisy.
With increases in assessed values and the state abdicating its role in local education, how do we stop this onslaught on our pocketbooks? State leaders feel it is fine to increase assessments double digits and then place money previously earmarked for local schools into a $10 billion-plus Rainy Day Fund. Really!
Your editorial cartoon of the homeowner carrying his home on his back is appropriate. Ed’s column provided a template for beginning to understand the burden of local property taxes in Texas. The question: What can homeowners and voters do about it?
Michael Donahue, Waco
Taxpayer outrage II
McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez has done it again: written an articulate, fact-based article addressing the proposed move of a PTSD program from Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center to that overbooked nightmare that is Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center in Temple.
Funny thing, Steve mentioned cost as a motivating factor for this heinous move — a disservice to all negatively impacted veterans. Not too long ago, millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars were spent at the Waco VA Medical Center to implement the PTSD program. This program is state-of-the-art and copied by other facilities nationwide.
No expense was spared in the planning, building and staffing of this program. If American taxpayers knew the amount of money expended on this worthy, Waco-based program and that VA bureaucrats are now set on peeling pieces of it away, they would be up in arms at the proposed move!
Dan Dayton, West
Calling all real men
I applaud Benjamin Liles of Salado for his May 23 letter on Trump. It was so eloquent, correct and decisive. It gives me hope that intelligent, caring, concerned, honest and moral men still exist out there. In today’s world I see only ignorant Trump “huggers” and I am appalled.
Linda Whittredge, Woodway