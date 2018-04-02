Cry me a river
Cry me a river, McLennan County Historical Commission [“Magnolia Table name change rankles county historical commission,” March 9]. Where have you been the last 12 months or so while the Elite (Magnolia Table) has been renovated by local business owners (and at the cost of $2 million) from what used to be the Elite Cafe? The latter closed two years ago. Had you rather see it boarded up and neglected or reopened under a new name, bringing sales tax revenue to our city?
If someone in the private sector is willing to spend the time and money to preserve a historic structure, they can call it whatever they want. I appreciate history as much as anyone, but it’s not the Alamo. It’s a business!
Paul A. Svacek, China Spring
Fly away, please!
I have a bold solution to the issue of gun violence: For Ray Bagby, Ashley Bean Thornton, Alan Northcutt and all of those whinny, sniveling kids who want to flush the Constitution down the toilet because of the actions of a lunatic, there is only one real recourse: Move. Move somewhere where there is real gun control, where the AR-15 is banned and where gun control works, such as Mexico. Presumably these individuals would be happy there. Presumably they’d be happy in any s---hole country in Central or South America or Africa that has real gun control. I would really like to see and hear how effete, privileged Americans would function in a genuine gun-control scenario.
Army Lt. Col. Cary Bogan (retired), West Point class of 1984, Lorena