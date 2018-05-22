Thanks, Jimmie Don
Thank you for the informative Trib Q&A with Jimmie Don Aycock, former chair of the Texas House Public Education Committee, regarding the forces undermining public schools. As a retired teacher/counselor with 34 years at Midway Independent School District, I have a vested interest in our schools being adequately funded, our students appropriately educated and our retirees given what they have been promised by the state.
Where is the outrage among educators? It is there and it is growing. I attended a public education rally Saturday in Houston, a joint effort between Texas American Federation of Teachers, the Mike Collier for Lt. Governor campaign and Texans for Public Education, a Facebook group of public ed supporters who pledge to block-vote for candidates for state office who are public ed proponents, regardless of party affiliation or political belief. When I joined about 18 months ago, there were 5,000 members. We’re now almost 26,000 strong.
We know that teachers have traditionally been non-voters because we assumed the state would fulfill its constitutional responsibility to support a system of public schools. That is being threatened by a billionaire boys club with deep pockets who are financing state candidates with the express purpose of destroying our schools. Anyone with a stake in Texas public ed needs to express their outrage in the voting booth. We must protect our schools! Check us out a www. texansforpubliceducation.com.
Jennifer Coke, Waco
A model for children
Political analysts with the time and resources for fact-checking have shown that Donald Trump is a pathological liar. It’s a verifiable fact he has lied more than 3,000 times since taking office. Others claim he is a braggart, a bully, a blatant racist, a proven bigot and a xenophobe. Judging from the affair with Stormy Daniels (and others), it appears he has the morals of an alley cat in heat.
From all accounts he also has serious problems with anger management. His interaction with President Macron of France revealed Trump to have the manners of a pig at the slop trough. His diplomatic sense and dealings with world leaders demonstrate the finesse and subtlety of the proverbial bull in a china shop. One fortunate aspect of the man is that he uses sentence structure and vocabulary found in grade school so even the least educated can understand him.
We have had less-than-stellar presidents in the past, but the consensus is coalescing around this inescapable fact: Trump is the worst president we have ever had. Often people point out presidents to their children as examples to follow and to look up to. Is the present occupant of the White House the kind of person you would extol as a paragon of excellence for your children to emulate?
Benjamin Liles, Salado