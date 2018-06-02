Worthy opponent
I have been informed my opponent, Daniel Hare, has withdrawn from the district attorney’s race. I personally congratulate Daniel for his concern for our criminal justice system in McLennan County to the point he filed to run for district attorney so he could make public his many good ideas and goals to make the office better. I can assure you all that I share most of Daniel’s goals and ideas and will seek to institute them as policy if I am sworn in as DA in January.
I especially thank Daniel for his prayers and I request prayers from his supporters to guide me as I take over this most important public service position as your district attorney. I am in complete agreement with Daniel that nobody can handle the awesome responsibility of district attorney without Divine Guidance. Accordingly, I humbly ask for your support and God’s guidance as we move forward. Join me in wishing Daniel and his family the very best.
Barry Johnson, Republican nominee for district attorney
Hold the phone
Regarding the May 31 Trib story about the Falls County sheriff being accused of misconduct and harassment: I worked as dispatcher when he was chief deputy for the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The person accused is not the person with whom I worked. He was very good at his job and respectful to me and other ladies in the sheriff’s office.
I recall the first time he ran for sheriff. There were things written on the Internet by people I won’t call names but did have ugly things to say. They clearly didn’t want him to become sheriff. He was beaten then by a few votes.
I wonder if these people could have something to do with the accusations that have come up now. You know, if someone groped me in his office or anywhere else, or had assaulted me 20 times, I couldn’t leave the dispatch office and 911 phone that long. I hope you print this letter because it will show a different side of Sheriff Ricky Scaman.
Diane Gonzales, Kosse
Racial demographics
The Texas Education Agency has approved the in-district charter partnership between Prosper Waco and Waco ISD. Prosper Waco has some crucial first steps to take to ensure this partnership results in successful outcomes for the children in Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.
The most important initial step it’s poised to take is the appointment of a second school board. It’s imperative Prosper Waco appoint a board with the appropriate educational experience, cultural competency, commitment and connection to the communities in which these schools reside. Above all, Prosper Waco must appoint a board that reflects the ethnic and racial demographics of the five schools.
Dr. Peaches Henry, President, Waco NAACP