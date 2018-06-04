Selling us out for cash
Santa Fe school shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis did not act alone during his shooting spree: He was aided and abetted by 52 cowardly Republican senators, 298 sniveling Republican representatives and our Glorious Leader, all of whom still prefer campaign donations over our children’s lives — specifically, donations from America’s finest homegrown terrorist organization, the NRA, now headed by a convicted traitor to our country!
These are the folks who truly need “thoughts and prayers” that they might eventually discover sanity and perhaps even governing over groveling.
William Howard, McGregor
Compassion on wheels
I write of Waco’s own Jerry Lewis, who leaves his office in downtown Waco every Friday morning to deliver Meals & Wheels. He is one of 1,000 dedicated folks who give of their time, fuel and cars, according to Melody McDermitt, executive director of Meals & Wheels.
From her annual report which ran through Sept. 30, 2017: Nearly 2,000 homes were served in the Meals & Wheels three-county area: McLennan, Falls and Hill counties. Sixty-five percent of meals went to female clients, 56 percent to persons with incomes of less than $15,000 a year. Melody reports 40 percent went to minority persons — African American, 30 percent; Hispanic, 10 percent.
She figures the average cost per meal is $6.71. There are 40 meal distribution sites. One of the largest is First United Methodist Church.
If anybody wants to know more about this valuable service, Melody can be reached at 501 W. Waco Drive or at 752-0316. She didn’t say if volunteers just meet everyone at the door, stay to visit or take reading materials to those they serve.
Bill Foster, Brookview neighborhood
Promises to keep
As a member of the federal community who served our country for years, I am concerned with an attempt to force current U.S. Postal Service retirees into Medicare Part B after they previously declined this coverage. While hailed as a way to improve USPS finances, this is nothing more than balancing the books on the backs of seniors.
Why should retirees who spent their careers serving this nation be forced to pay an additional $134 per month, or more, for health coverage they previously deemed unnecessary? Mandatory Medicare Part B coverage was never part of the agreement made upon employment and it should not be forced on any postal retiree, especially retroactively.
Congress is attempting to fix the Postal Service’s problems by shifting the costs to Medicare. I urge our legislators to reject the current postal reform bill, HR 756. Retired postal workers proudly served our community. Promises to them should be kept.
Judith Little, Temple