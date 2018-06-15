That ‘c’ word
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller tweeted about a woman running for office. Instead of calling her by name, he called her a c-word. Ted Nugent called the same woman a “toxic c-word.” So it’s probably no surprise our ag commissioner has such misogynistic views since Nugent helped Ol’ Sid Miller out in his campaign. The reprehensible do tend to flock together.
I find it interesting that Ol’ Sid did not take responsibility for what he posted on his personal Twitter account but instead blamed staffers. So much for the party of personal responsibility. This glaring hypocrisy has become the norm.
And so a female comic uses a derogatory term for female genitalia and the focus is on a word and not the whole premise of the piece: atrocities at the border, the ripping away of children from their mothers while the first daughter posts cuddle pictures of her safe kids. Miller, Nugent and those like them use the word to deliberately diminish, demean and debase, to place a woman into a category where all she represents is genitalia.
I don’t want that type of person anywhere near a position of authority — and neither should you.
Sandra Blankenship, Killeen
Sneaking it past you
Congress is hashing out the next budget. Disappointingly, many lawmakers are once again trying to use the budget to sneak in harmful repeals of and changes to consumer protections. For example, one policy proposal added to the budget as a so-called “rider” would keep the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from holding companies like Wells Fargo, Equifax and predatory payday lenders accountable when they cheat us.
Why use the budget for matters unrelated to spending? Because repeals and changes to important protections can’t pass on their own. But if they’re added to the budget, which must be passed to fund our government and avoid another shutdown, members of Congress might feel the pressure to let them slide in an election year.
Hopefully, the entire Texas congressional delegation will stand up for a clean budget that sticks to spending, which after all is the purpose of a budget.
Jordan Leatherwood, Texas Public Interest Research Group, Austin
Political plumage
That photograph of Allen West seated with McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara should be in the public domain. Birds of a feather should be publicly pictured together.
Christopher Diaz, Little Rock, Arkansas