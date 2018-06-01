AT&T, phone home
Thanks AT&T. Thanks for 50-plus years of landline service, for nearly 20 years of cellular service, 10 of those years at my current residence. Thanks for half a century of actually fixing my problems when I called.
Then last November, the bottom fell out. Almost overnight, neither I, my wife nor visitors with AT&T cellphones could consistently make or receive calls in my home. Many days, we had no service at all. Rarely were we able to call others. Repeated calls to the wireless service line brought reassurances that AT&T would address the problem.
I was finally informed that the source of my problem (which also applies to a number of my neighbors) was AT&T’s changing some propagation and reception patterns on nearby cell towers. Meanwhile, both in conversations and in messages (slow and uncertain of arrival), AT&T continued to assure me the problem would be “fixed.”
It wasn’t and now after seven months (and another round of calls), I was told by an AT&T network representative (apparently speaking from an underground bunker in Ohio, safe from the brickbats and eggs of unhappy customers) that AT&T (a) couldn’t restore service and (b) didn’t have plans to be able to do so. My question about refunding our cellphone bills for the seven months of inadequate, inconsistent service brought little more than amused laughter and a “Frankly, Scarlet, we don’t give a damn!” attitude toward my continuing to use AT&T for our phone service, cell or landline.
Well, thanks, AT&T, for relegating me and my business to your corporate dungheap. As Bob Hope used to say: “Thanks for the memories,” now bad and bitter. No, I don’t think AT&T is evil or corrupt. It’s simply without grace, gratitude or couth, continuing to act like “The Only Telephone Company in Town!”
Tom Oliver, Waco
Prompt attention
I thank East Texas Medical Center and the 911 emergency system for their prompt and efficient response the night of April 26. An ETMC ambulance was at our house in 15 minutes or less. Attendants were extremely knowledgeable and efficient, bundling me up and transporting me to Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, then to Scott & White in Temple.
Although we have had a membership with ETMC for 10 years or more, this was the first time we have had to use their service. We are pleased and thankful for the prompt, professional manner of the attendants.
Joann Anderson, Woodway
Blow, whistle, blow!
I agree with Dr. Michelle Toon. I will miss the lonesome whistle blow if we lose the sound as the city tries to keep a developer happy. Perhaps we should all enjoy the smell of roses and enjoy the train whistles. We could all benefit by appreciating some of the soothing sounds.
Diane Browning, Waco