Osler on Mueller
I like legal scholar and former federal prosecutor Mark Osler and I usually agree with his pieces in the Tribune-Herald. But I sincerely hope he’s wrong about Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his latest column [“Special counsel more likely to steer away from indicting the president,” March 25]. Mr. Osler suggests Mueller will quietly go along with a partisan burial of his report on Donald Trump’s involvement in the greatest concerted attack on democracy and the rule of law in American history. Mr. Osler writes: “…(H)e does not want to create conflict where he does not need to.”
Mueller is a lifelong Republican, but he appears to be a person of honor, integrity, patriotism and courage. He served as a Marine Corps officer in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star Medal with Combat V and the Purple Heart Medal. Why would he be afraid of “conflict” about this?
Congressional Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have tried to obstruct Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Would Mueller, after working so hard to document crimes committed by Russians and Americans conspiring together to elect Trump, be content to issue a report to Paul Ryan detailing Trump’s involvement in those crimes — knowing Ryan would probably bury the report?
Mr. Osler presents us with a Catch 22: Patriotism and the rule of law are incapable of holding people accountable for stealing an election, so the only solution is for Democrats to win the next election. But with no accountability for stealing the last election, what incentive is there not to steal the next election as well? How can the ballot box be the solution when the ballot box was the problem to begin with?
Mr. Osler’s column looks like a concession that Republican partisanship now rules over patriotism and the rule of law in America. If true, we now live in a banana republic. How can anyone call that democracy?
Charles Reed, Waco
Moved by a giving heart
To the person complaining about the driver holding up traffic by helping the person standing by the road asking for a handout [Letters, April 1]: You say the person was either an addict, mentally ill or a professional panhandler. I wonder how you happen to know this. When we help someone, it is not for us to evaluate their situation. We are supposed to give with a giving heart.
If the person is what you judged him to be, we will never know. Jesus tells us to give — and if we do that, we can’t worry about what the person did with what we gave him. We just do our part by giving.
I am sorry this good deed by a fellow human being moved by compassion and biblical precepts made you have to wait for another light. I hope the other people didn’t mind the little time they had to wait. Maybe they had a different opinion and felt, “But for the grace of God, there go I.”
Jerry Willett, Lorena