Let’s all help
Wednesday’s paper again warned readers about the great challenge it faces due to rising newsprint costs. We were urged to join the fight against these increases by contacting our legislators to help protect our local newspaper. Good ideas.
Our local newspaper also needs to do its part by reaching out to the parent company that provides the national and international news, largely from the Associated Press. Let them know that your readers do not want a constant flow of news that casts our country’s leaders in a bad light, as bumbling and corrupt incompetents that could not in any way measure up to a progressive Democratic administration.
Don’t we all want reporting that highlights not only setbacks but also the good things happening for our country and its citizens? Perhaps the newspaper’s money woes may in part be due to cancellations by readers weary of what they see as biased reporting. Let’s all do our part.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
Defining segregation
The Trib Tuesday ran an article about Waco ISD’s problems matching the demographics of teachers and staff to demographics of students served. While extolling the virtues of local high school programs encouraging graduates to return to teach in those schools, a former student, Ms. Chavira, spoke of her experience in one of these programs. She made statements explaining why she thought having teachers and students from similar racial and socioeconomic backgrounds would be beneficial to minority students. One might construe she was advocating Hispanic teachers and staff for Hispanic students, black teachers and staff for black students and by logical extension white teachers and staff for white students. Would this not be de facto segregation?
Don Garretson, West
Not well served
I realize a lot of things were going on in Waco this past weekend, but the NJC Women’s Tennis Championship was not a one-day event. I’m very disappointed in local sports media for not doing a better job covering this event. Last year when it was announced Waco had won the bid for this year, there was coverage and excitement. Well, I talked with one out-of-town coach who said he and many other coaches were very disappointed in local coverage and the welcome that players got. Actually, the only praise he gave about what he called “a poorly organized event” was the facility. That was excellent.
He went on to say he realized it was Waco’s first year to host this event, but organizers could have attended last year’s and seen how it is done up right. Twenty-eight junior colleges were represented and the coaches felt Waco was more interested in how many hotel rooms and how much money would be spent rather than supporting high-quality tennis. Don’t be surprised if Waco isn’t in the running three years from now.
Dorothy Chubb, Hewitt