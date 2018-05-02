Mixing God & politics
The decision by House Speaker Paul Ryan to dismiss Father Patrick J. Conroy, the House chaplain, was unnecessary, mean-spirited and vitriolic. Father Conroy served the Congress with grace and distinction for seven years. He led it in prayer and counseled members who were in need of spiritual guidance. He prayed thousands of times on the floor of the House, bringing comfort to grateful legislators and members of their staffs.
What seems to have bothered Speaker Ryan was a portion of a prayer by Father Conroy during debate over the recent tax bill, which aids the wealthiest of Americans and abandons the poor and the middle class. During his message, Father Conroy asked that decision-makers be judicious and pass a measure that was balanced and fair. Speaker Ryan, himself a conservative Catholic, took offense with what God had placed on Father Conroy’s heart, telling him that he should remain clear of politics.
Speaker Ryan is leaving Congress at the end of this term but saw fit to banish a moderate Jesuit priest, telling members of his party who raised objections to his action that Father Conroy was lacking in pastoral skills. That is simply not true!
The dismissal of Father Conroy is a signal to liberal and moderate members of the clergy that neither their prayers nor their counsel are wanted in a Congress that is so heavily influenced by closed-minded individuals and whose policies contravene the essence and the goodness of their faith. One member of the House, aligned with Speaker Ryan, was quoted as saying that the next House chaplain should be an individual whose lifestyle and training allowed him or her to relate to members of Congress who were married and had children. That translates into no Catholic priests and is blatant bigotry. This type of thinking has been given presence and prominence by Speaker Ryan.
While a member of Congress, I have served with five House speakers, including Newt Gingrich, Dennis Hastert and John Boehner. I have never experienced such a blatant attack on the Office of the Chaplain. Speaker Ryan’s dismissal of Father Conroy because of a prayer that gave standing to the deeply held Christian belief of fairness contradicts the shared feeling that faith and charity have a rightful place in the work of the Congress!
U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, Waco native
Day of Prayer
Today is the National Day of Prayer, an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May inviting people of all faiths to pray for our nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. The theme this year is “Pray for America — Unity” based upon Ephesians 4:3 — “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” Please join me and millions of Americans as we pray for our nation.
Bobbyee Oliver, Woodway