Farewell & welcome
We hope you will join us at the local Salvation Army to bid a fond farewell to our corps leaders, Majors Bradley and Anita Caldwell. “Farewell Sunday” as it’s known across the Salvation Army, is this Sunday. It includes a farewell worship when the Bradleys will give a final address to the church, followed by a come-and-go reception with light refreshments from 12:30 to 2 p.m., hosted by Salvation Army Corps Church members and the advisory board. We hope you can join us at 1225 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway (I-35 South). All are also welcome to join the worship services, which begin at 11 a.m. with a Brass Praise Band prelude beginning at 10:45.
Welcome Sunday, marking the arrival of our incoming corps leaders, Majors James and April Taylor, will occur when they greet church members on Sunday, June 24.
Diana Barrett, Public Relations/Volunteer Outreach, Salvation Army Waco
Mexico First?
Don’t expect to receive a Christmas card when you call your neighbor a racist and a drug dealer. Mexico is working to drastically reduce purchases of wheat, corn, soybeans, pork, beef and dairy products from the United States and instead purchase them from other Latin American countries and others in the Trans Pacific Partnership — the one from which President Trump yanked the United States.
Our trade with Mexico exceeds $500 billion annually. Some $20 billion of that trade is gasoline and natural gas — the bulk of which comes from Texas. Now Mexico is considering building its own refineries, cutting out Texas refineries, slowing oil production by oil giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron and impeding deep-water drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. It also wants to build hydroelectric plants, thereby reducing imports of our natural gas for its electricity production.
Trump is promoting “America First.” It appears Mexico will soon be adopting its own slogan: “Mexico First.”
Randy Broussard, Belton
Praise for care
My father, Donald Thorn, passed away one year ago on June 13, 2017, at Waco’s Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center hospice unit in Building 11. A longtime salesman who served his country in Vietnam in the Army, he lived in Building 11 for two years prior to his death. During that time he became friends with all the employees.
My family and I would like to commemorate his passing by saying a heartfelt thank-you to the VA medical center staff and specifically employees of Building 11 for the care and friendship afforded my father and other veterans of Central Texas in the weeks/months/hours prior to their passing. The staff’s work is greatly appreciated!
Cassandra Martin and the family of Don Thorn, Waco