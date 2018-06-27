Border outrage: 2 views
The Tribune-Herald should be ashamed of itself for publishing those disgusting cartoons on the Opinion page showing cartoon children in animal cages. Just because the walls are of chain-link does not make it a “cage.” If you look at what our government is doing by dividing a very large space into living areas, sleeping areas, eating areas and recreational areas by using chain-link for walls instead of solid material, it makes a lot of sense. Solid walls would disrupt the heating and air-conditioning air flow, interfere with lighting as well as costing a lot more money and delays in housing the immigrant children. They would also limit the views of the caretakers who are responsible for their wellbeing.
If you look closely at what pictures are being published, all the children have what look like new and similar shoes and clothing, a lot better than what they arrived with. According to some news outlets that allegedly interviewed immigrant mothers separated from their children, the mothers do not mind because they say it’s far better to be separated temporarily rather than permanently by death in their hometowns.
We pray each day for this mess to be fixed, that all parties come together with a humane solution — not one reached by party line. I am very perplexed and disturbed by this mess of separating children from their families, but our legislative leaders have to fix the problem, not Trump.
Fred Ouellette, Waco
***
Obsequious Republicans in Congress have persistently failed to speak out against the abhorrently cruel Trump policy of separating children from their parents at our border. Only as the political consequences of such silence have threaten their re-election have they voiced timid objection to this Trump policy.
People seeking asylum from violence in countries such as Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are doing nothing illegal. They may or may not be granted asylum, but they have broken no law in seeking it at the border. Their children should not be political pawns.
Those unmoved by basic human compassion and decency when they see the Trump administration’s legalized child abuse at our southern border would do well to heed the words of German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller, who in 1946 castigated German intellectuals who remained silent during the Nazi persecution of chosen groups:
“First they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out —
“Because I was not a Communist.
“Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out —
“Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —
“Because I was not a Jew.
“Then they came for me —and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Gail Boyd, Woodway
Family values
I thank Trib contributing columnist Harry Harelik for such a good column on grandparents [June 16]. I’m a grandparent of two boys and my refrigerator door is full of pictures. Thanks for remembering us grandparents.
Joy Cagle, Waco