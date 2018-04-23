Purveyor of truth
I was very pleased to read in the Trib that longtime reporter J.B. Smith has been recognized with a promotion to managing editor. During my time with the City of Waco, I had numerous interactions with J.B., particularly the last 11 years as city manager on at least a weekly basis. I always found J.B. to be well prepared, professional and courteous when he came for an interview. Along with being well written, his articles are accurate because he cares about the truth. J.B. is a great asset to your paper and will bring considerable talents to this new position.
Larry D. Groth, former city manager, City of Waco
Things picking up
Thanks to Anna Dunbar, Robert Berderka and their employees/volunteers for a job well done in the first district cleanup, held April 7 in District 4 in North Waco. I’m sure this project will be extended throughout our city. And thanks to Waco Solid Waste Services for educating more folks on proper use of our three refuse carts. They have simplified these uses, even for a non-bright person such as myself: Gray, bagged and tied-up trash; green, yard waste such as grass, leaves and brush; and blue for recyclables. Yet many misuse these carts, complicating a system for which we all pay.
We want and deserve a clean city and community. Please do your bit to follow the protocols. Read and comply. Solid Waste provides a service essential to us all.
Sammy Smith, Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association vice president
EDITOR’S NOTE: Anna Dunbar, solid waste manager, tells us the April 7 event produced “unbelievable results.” She thanks Baylor Steppin’ Out volunteers, Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers and board members and the city’s Solid Waste Services and Parks and Recreation staff. Keep Waco Beautiful is doing an assessment of the day and planning the next one in another council district this summer. Tally:
- 406 total scrap tires.
- 14.09 tons of brush picked up at curbside.
- 72.26 total tons of bulky waste with 58 tons from District 4 picked up at curbside and the remainder in roll-off containers managed by neighborhood associations (Alta Vista, Brook Oaks, Brookview, Carver and Northeast Riverside). Happy Earth Day!
More bike lanes!
I moved to Waco from Austin last fall and I love living here. One thing I miss: bike lanes. I read in the Trib that Waco is starting a bike-share program. Good. But we need bike lanes for them. Yes, a few exist downtown and the wonderful trails around the Brazos River. But nothing exists more than five blocks of the downtown area. I would like to ride to the YMCA on Harvey Drive from North Bosque Boulevard. Nothing! Even sidewalks are 50 percent missing or unusable. A large portion of the sidewalks have no ramp entry.
Ruth Olmsted, Waco