Guns, God & gals
In the 10 years that my daughter has been a student at Midway ISD, I have never once feared for her safety. But after reading about the Women’s March group that organized the March 14 campus walkout, I am more afraid of this group systematically infiltrating our schools than an active shooter situation occurring.
I visited their website, and one of the most disturbing things I read was, “It is important that when we refer to gun violence, we do not overlook the impact of police brutality and militarized policing, or see police in schools as a solution. We also recognize the United States has exported gun violence through imperialist foreign policy to destabilize other nations. We raise our voices for action against all these forms of gun violence.”
The media would like for us to believe the student-led walkout was the brainchild of our youth. It was not; it was orchestrated by the same women who wore those pink hats in the shape of a woman’s private part. And since the Democratic candidate running against state Rep. Doc Anderson was at this event, it’s difficult to look at this as anything but a biased political protest.
Our country is painfully divided, and with each new issue, that gap widens. Our schools have an opportunity to bridge that gap by staying neutral in political matters and using them as opportunities to teach our children about both sides of the issue.
Jennifer Kampermann, Waco
***
Most people cannot understand the increase in murders and school shootings. Probably many reasons exist, but the Bible tells us one in Jeremiah 17:9: “The heart is deceitful above all things and desperately wicked.” The Bible also tells us that swift and sure capital punishment deters murder. Ecclesiastes 8:11: “Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed speedily, the heart of the children of man is fully set to do evil.” There were no school shootings before the Ten Commandments were taken out of schools. This is proof it helps a lot to teach them to students. After the Columbine shootings in Colorado, Republicans voted to bring the Ten Commandments back into schools. You can help if you vote for them.
Stan Severson, Summerville, South Carolina
ETMC benefit
I’m not certain people knew this, but East Texas Medical Center offered a plan for $60 a year ($50 each year after that) where they cover 100 percent of personal trips to the hospital. My mom had to go twice last year and it cost her the grand sum of zero. Then I learned if I added my name on her renewal, they would include me in the deal at no extra charge! We planned on this when the renewal came up. But if the city switches to another service, we are out of luck. I think they did not take into consideration all of the factors involved. Hospital trips by ambulance are expensive!
Keith Bass, Waco