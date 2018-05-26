Forgotten markers
If you have loved ones buried in a cemetery in Central Texas, please go check their headstones. Many cemeteries do not have full-time sextons and depend on volunteers to see that the cemetery is maintained, but these volunteers can’t be there 24/7 to see that vandals are not damaging your loved ones’ gravesites, nor can the police.
Unfortunately, the blackland soil in McLennan County causes headstones to shift or sink over time. Family members are responsible for the headstones, but when no living relative remains, the resetting/leveling of headstones falls on the cemetery association, which usually has limited funds. If your loved ones’ headstones need to be reset, you can contact any monument company or the president of the cemetery’s board of directors. They usually have someone they can call.
If you have put flowers or flags on your loved one’s gravesite, please go back and remove them after a time. You cannot expect the volunteers to continue to clean these gravesites of dead/faded flowers. And please don’t think the flag of our country will outlast the wind, rain and sun. It’s sad to see a tattered flag on the ground.
Now, to those who enjoy pushing over headstones for the fun of it: How would you like this to be done to the headstones of your parents, grandparents or great-grandparents? Maybe you, too, should go check their gravesites.
Judy Baker, Mart
A child’s memorial
In reading reports about the Santa Fe High School shooting in which eight students and two teachers died along with another 13 injured, I was struck by the words of Santa Fe student Paige Curry. When asked about the shooting, she responded: “It’s been happening everywhere, I’ve always kind of felt that eventually it would happen here too.” I was particularly struck by this because of my own 8-year-old daughter’s response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February.
My wife and I had talked with our daughter Lila about it some, but it had been a few weeks and we didn’t have any reason to think she was still pondering it till one day she shared a poem with us. It haunts me. It reminds me that we must listen to these children. They are the ones living with the fear of what can happen. My daughter agreed to share her poem with others. Perhaps it will help us realize the weight our children carry right now and how we must listen to them and act.
Adam Moore, Waco
Silent Schools
Too many children are shot.
Look at the graves we’ve bought.
We must put a stop to this.
There are too many children we miss.
Children will not learn.
The gun is what will burn.
Is school safe?
We must believe in faith.
Or there will be too many silent schools.