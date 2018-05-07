Coach forced out
I am shocked and appalled at seeing the stories this past week in the paper as well as the local news stations regarding champion softball coach Manuel Ordones, former head coach over the HighLassies. This is all due to some girls who weren’t quite top players, didn’t get to spend as much time on the field as they thought they should and complained about it, then got their parents involved.
Grow up, folks. This is little league softball or select ball and you’re not going to make a career of it. Only the men make major league ball and it’s because they work for it. Be honored to be on a team that has such a good record. If my memory serves me right, “Coach O” got you all there with his time, dedication and countless hours of training.
I am just speechless that a grown man, family man, pillar of the community and mentor can be forced to resign from mere accusations. Coach O was a teacher and coach at Connally ISD where I graduated from in 1986. Couldn’t ask for a better man to have on your side. As for the girls whining and crying because they didn’t get enough play time, maybe they should go back to grade school where that type of behavior is acceptable.
Hope they know when they lay down at night that their actions forced this man to turn in his resignation through no fault of his own other than being a “coach.”
Candace Renee Wilshire, Elm Mott
Serving the public
In our community and throughout the nation, local, state and federal government employees serve and protect us. Public servants deserve our appreciation daily, but Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW), May 6-12, is a time set aside to honor our men and women in government. Public service is a calling to serve one’s fellow Americans and PSRW is a week for honoring those who followed that calling.
Our diverse workforce consists of highly talented individuals with a strong drive to improve the lives of the American people. They ensure a clean environment, safeguard the food we eat, protect our communities from violence, stabilize and grow the economy, come to our rescue after disasters and teach our children, to name a few ways public servants make our lives better.
PSRW is an excellent time to reflect on the hard work and dedication of our government workforce. Join me in thanking our public servants for the important work they do for our community.
Joyce Taggart, Waco
What reputation?
It was recently reported that Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had a dalliance with Donald Trump in the past, is suing Mr. Trump for defamation of character. How is it possible to “defame” someone who makes pornographic movies for a living? It would seem that she defamed her own character (if she has any left) by choosing that line of work.
David B. Anderson, Waco