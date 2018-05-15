Congratulations, coach
To Manny Ordones: We have watched your McLennan Community College softball teams play through the years and have acknowledged that you are a very fine coach. You taught your teams the fundamental skills necessary to succeed and compete. Along with that, your teams always demonstrated the highest level of sportsmanship along with a competitive spirit. Your teams worked effortlessly preparing for each season and as a coach you held them accountable. Your team always demonstrated the image of their coach, working to improve on a daily basis.
Manny, you are to be congratulated for holding your teams to a high standard and making the Waco community proud of the MCC softball team. Your hard work has developed a quality softball program at McLennan Community College recognized throughout the State of Texas. We can’t help think of the many young women who have participated on your teams and gone on to finish their education and become outstanding citizens due to the influence you had their lives. I don’t know if you ever plan to coach again, but if you do, some school will be fortunate to have you as their coach.
James and Shirley Burroughs, Waco
6,000 bragging rights
I agree with Dorothy Chubb’s letter about the lack of coverage for the NJC Women’s Tennis Championship held in Waco. Sorta goes parallel with the Silo Marathon coverage. There were 6,000 entrants in the race and this should have been an opportunity to publish each entrant’s name, hometown, place of finish and time. There was coverage of the winners in two days of publication, but I was looking to see where the others finished and where they came from. I’m sure those 6,000 entrants were expecting to see their names and hometowns in Monday’s paper to invigorate bragging rights.
I know as a child I was always eager to see my name in the paper after a football or baseball game. There are so many opportunities for results or coverage of events in Waco that are not mentioned in the Waco paper such as the State Little League playoffs. I don’t think the lack of coverage is the Waco Trib’s fault as they can’t be at every event in the area. But someone from the event itself could provide the results or a recap of the event to the Trib. I’m sure the Trib would be more than happy to publish. If the Silo Marathon is truly meant to be a world-class event, then it needs to bolster coverage and promotion of the event.
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt
Corporate neighbor
The Morgan and Farley family would like to give a shoutout to BSR Cable Park and the Parsons family for their generosity and being a great neighbor to the Axtell and Beaver Lake area after a shutdown in water service impacted hundreds because of petroleum contamination. Thank you so much and God bless.
Jim Morgan, Waco