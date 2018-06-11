Learning to swim
Several people have already drowned in Central Texas this year. Something must be done to prevent any further deaths. My question: Why aren’t there any swimming lessons taught by the YWCA at an affordable price for small children, teenagers, adults and low-income families?
The real issue is many Central Texas citizens do not know how to swim. One expert recommends learning survival swimming techniques and taking a buddy (as in never swimming alone) will help prevent drowning accidents. That’s good advice, especially if someone is going out to the lakes!
This expert advice notwithstanding, unless Waco’s willing to invest funds in providing swim lessons for all citizens — not just for the small children but teenagers, adults as well as low-income households — we will see many more drowning deaths this summer!
And keep swimming lessons gender-specific. Men can teach men how to swim, women can teach women how to swim. I say this because of all of the sexual harassment charges Waco has been facing. Given that people who do not know how to swim tend to grab and grope on people for support when they first learn to swim, I propose lessons be gender-specific.
Every family member in Central Texas regardless of socio-economic status should be given swimming lessons if they desire. We have the funds to do this throughout McLennan County, especially with the Silos, downtown expansion and the Baylor stadium fueling economic growth.
God, strengthen the loved ones of those who died. Let’s make sure these blessed people’s deaths teach us something.
Chaplain Hattie McGill, Waco
Who can resist?
Almost daily someone complains about Congress being controlled by some group: the NRA, some lobby of a foreign government, the defense industry, etc. Senators and representatives do not have to take campaign contributions and gifts from these lobbies and, if they choose to do so, are still under no obligation to give favors to the lobbies.
Why not complain about the senators and representatives who accept favors from the various lobbies, then vote for legislation in their favor?
To paraphrase former Congressman Jim Wright, “... if you can’t accept the lobbyists’ favors and still vote against them, you don’t belong here (in Congress)...”
Don Garretson, West
Bosque brained me
I have always wondered what tourists thought of our streets, which are “poor,” as the Trib reports. Waco has much to offer otherwise. I would be thrilled to see just one of our main thoroughfares, Bosque Boulevard, improved. It seems city leaders ought to go for the full annual improvement figure of $25 million for maintaining our streets so our brains won’t be addled and our vehicles won’t fall apart rumbling “down the trail” every day.
Maria Malizia, Waco