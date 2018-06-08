AT&T blues: 2 views
I enjoyed Tom Oliver’s letter concerning his poor-to-non-existent cellular service. To this point, my cellular service is OK but not great. My problem is DirecTV. Since the acquisition of DirecTV by AT&T, our service has been horrible. I have had DirecTV for more than 20 years.
Calls for repair service are not helping. One of the service technicians who came to my house said that, after the purchase, AT&T altered the software and the new software is not compatible with the DirecTV equipment in my home. I can get new equipment if I agree to not drop my subscription for three more years. However, the technician says new equipment will not help my problem, either.
Tom’s correct. AT&T acts like they’re the only game in town!
John R. Cawthron Sr., McGregor
***
Read with interest Tom Oliver’s letter regarding AT&T. Having dealt with AT&T in two other states for 70-plus years, I finally got wise to their motto: “We’re not happy until you’re unhappy.” When I learned this, some of my angst was relieved as expectations were reduced.
Susan Edwards, Waco
Cattle Baron’s Ball
I thank the organizers of this year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball for focusing attention on cancers unique to males. This is an extremely rare choice and a much-needed one. For years we have heard much about breast cancer and women’s health in general and almost nothing about men’s health.
I also thank the editor of Waco Today for including the story about two male survivors of uniquely male cancers (May 2018). Few people know that one in every two males will be diagnosed with cancer sometime during their lifetime.
Roger Olson, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: The 2018 Waco Cattle Baron’s Ball will be held at 6 p.m. today at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Boulevard. Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen will entertain.
Protect our pets
For many Americans, the recent Memorial Day weekend served as the unofficial start of summer. As we pursue the long sunny season with family and friends at picnics, cookouts and other festivities, American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, reminds pet owners that hot dogs belong on the grill — not in parked cars.
In 80-degree weather, the air temperature in the interior of a parked car can rise to 104 degrees in 10 minutes and upwards of 130 degrees in an hour, exposing four-legged friends left inside to serious risks, including discomfort, illness, even death. Animal lovers should do their part to save pets from danger: If you see a distressed dog left inside a parked car — or alone outside — on a warm day, immediately call local animal control or law enforcement for help.
Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO, American Humane