Skip Bruceville-Eddy
On Saturday, May 19, I was driving through Bruceville-Eddy on my way to Brownwood to pick up a show lamb. I had my wife and two young daughters with me and was pulling a livestock trailer. We stopped and had lunch at a local restaurant. We then found ourselves navigating a mess of detours due to all the highway construction in the area.
As we traveled down a service road on Interstate 35, we had a right turn coming up in an area lined with traffic cones and concrete barriers. I approached the turn, slowed and made the turn — only to see that a police car had been waiting on that corner, watching it closely. Officer Lloyd with the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department pulled me and another car over at the same time in what was essentially an ambush. The officer told me that I had not come to a complete stop at the stop sign on that corner.
I was shocked that he actually pulled me over for such a minor offense and appalled that he was lying in wait at the corner for what was an obviously very lucrative spot for him to collect city revenue. He wrote me a ticket for “failing to stop at a designated point at Stop Sign.”
I was furious, but when I went to pay the ticket, that’s when I hit the ceiling. Officer Lloyd wrote the ticket as “in a construction zone with workers present” which was clearly not true, as it was a Saturday afternoon and there were clearly no workers in the area. That ticket cost me a whopping $503.90. I had no choice but to pay the ticket as I cannot make it back to appear in court.
I want to alert local business owners in Bruceville-Eddy that I will detour around your city in the future and you will not see any tourism dollars from myself or my friends and family. I urge small-business owners in Bruceville-Eddy to band together and put a stop to this practice of fleecing people who happen to travel through your city.
Greg Beaver, Crockett
Typical Democrat!
I just read a rant by a typical Democrat whose letter mentioned Col. Oliver North, new president of the National Rifle Association, as a convicted traitor to our country. He conveniently forgot to mention Col. North’s conviction was vacated and reversed in 1991. He also forgot to mention that the majority of Americans support the Second Amendment.
We need to change the way our school children are protected. However, the safest place for children is in schools. That’s a fact.
More children are killed by drunk drivers, but since it’s just a few here and a few there and not in large groups, no one seems to rant about alcohol. How many of our lawmakers get donations from alcohol-producing companies? How many of your friends drink and drive? (Look out for dope smokers!) It’s approved by a lot of Democrats because of the revenue it will bring their states.
Yes, gun laws need to be changed, but be careful.
William Bregan, McGregor