Beto in town
Texans have not been represented well in Washington, D.C., the past several years. We should have two full-time senators who interact with Texans. The average Texan working 40 hours or more a week should be able to earn a living wage and have “a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage.” The average Texan wants to preserve the natural beauty and resources of our state. The average Texan worries about quality, affordable health care.
And the average Texan should have two senators who interact with, listen to and care about the concerns of Texas voters. We should not have to compete for attention with high-dollar donors, PACS and organizations that demand allegiance from our senators.
Beto O’Rourke last week visited Marlin, a town not often on a U.S. Senate candidate’s itinerary. He has visited Waco four times in the past 14 months — four times. How many times has either of our current sitting senators visited Waco for a free and open town-hall meeting to listen to Wacoans? I don’t remember any, either.
We can have a senator who cares about Waco and McLennan County who will represent us and our real concerns. You can learn more about Beto O’Rourke and judge for yourself at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan Community College Conference Center — yes, his fifth visit to our city and county.
Mary G. Mann, Mart
Don’t be fooled
Don’t be Easter-fooled [“Waco congregations serving the community good,” columnist Gayle Avant, Friday]. According to a survey by Church Law & Tax and Christianity Today, only 4 percent of the money put in the offering plate will be used for domestic mission support and 5 percent for international support. The other 91 percent never leaves the building, including 47 percent spent on clergy and paid staff.
Can the organized church not even tithe 10 percent to the needs of local and international communities? The obdurate churches continue to build large costly facilities with large costly staffs, while the gap between poor and middle classes and upper classes grow further and further apart. As a Christian I believe this is a contradiction to what Jesus did and taught, and to the gospel message. Something is amiss.
Todd Hardcastle, Woodway
Shame on you!
To the driver in the left-turn lane with a green arrow who held up traffic to give money to a street beggar, shame on you. That person is either an addict, an alcoholic, mentally ill or a professional panhandler. Whatever, all you did was contribute to that person’s problem.
Plenty of resources exist to help those who want to be helped. If all drivers stopped giving these beggars money, they might seek out that help, assuming they wanted it. And if they don’t want help for their addiction, why give them money?
Richard Campbell, Hewitt