Praise for Mrs. Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush will be fondly remembered for her work to promote literacy, for speaking her mind with refreshing openness and honesty, and for her love for her family. At PETA we will always be grateful to her for setting a compassionate example by refusing to wear a fox fur coat that she was offered to wear at George H.W. Bush’s inauguration as president. When she saw PETA members holding “No Fur!” signs outside the inaugural celebration, she gave them a friendly smile and waved.
Other fur-free first ladies have followed in Mrs. Bush’s footsteps, including Michelle Obama, France’s Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Britain’s Sarah Brown and Melania Trump. As we send our condolences to Mrs. Bush’s family, let’s honor her legacy by speaking up for things that matter and always choosing compassionate clothing.
Ingrid E. Newkirk, President, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Washington, D.C.
Obama & Trump agree!
In Wednesday’s Page 2A news article regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding immigration law definition of a violent crime, it was noted the decision is a loss for President Trump’s administration. Missing is the fact this case was filed during the Obama administration and a decision was made by the 9th Circuit on Oct. 19, 2015, then appealed by the Obama administration. This appeal was not initiated by the Trump administration. The case was heard by the Supreme Court and ended in a 4-4 decision. The case was scheduled for a re-hearing and thus subsequently ended in the 5-4 decision. While I agree the definition of a violent crime can be questioned, it’s up to Congress to define that in the code to satisfy the results of this decision.
My point is that “news” turns into “opinion news” when it is either missing relevant facts or is subjected to selective editing prior to publishing. As evidence, I have read elsewhere Associated Press reporting that did include reference to the dates filed, the Obama administration involvement, etc. So, my question is...did the AP leave out relevant information in its article provided to this newspaper or did this newspaper use selective editing because of space limitations or other reasons?
I’ve always told this newspaper that I like to see all the facts and make my own decision. I believe this newspaper has also expressed that same view. I am not a reporter or editor, I just want folks to see all the relevant facts in the news they read. Thank you in advance for the opportunity to provide feedback.
Stephen Williams, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for your letter. The story was indeed cut significantly to fit very limited space on Page 2A. That said, President Trump agrees with President Obama’s stance on this particular immigration matter and has now called on Congress to fix the law influencing it.