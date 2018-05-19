Celebrating Albright
Thank you for Bill Whitaker’s delightful May 13 column on Alan D. Albright, nominee to succeed retired U.S. District Judge Walter S. Smith, Western District of Texas, Waco Division. Throughout my three-decade career in federal court administration, mostly at the 5th Circuit, I encountered and worked with hundreds of exceptional and brilliant law clerks. Alan Albright is one of the best and in the very top 1 percent who become successful federal judges. Here’s why.
He began his legal career by clerking in Austin for U.S. District Judge James Robertson Nowlin, himself an exceptionally capable jurist, at a time when the docket was both backlogged and complex. Mr. Albright demonstrated a command of the law, particularly adept notwithstanding his youth at the time. Those of us on the inside knew that Judge Nowlin had very capable and bright clerks throughout his tenure, and Mr. Albright was one of the best.
Second, if there is any doubt about Mr. Albright’s judicial temperament and deportment, be aware that any peccadillos likely would have surfaced during his past eight-year term as a U.S. magistrate judge in Austin. Mr. Albright served with dedication and loyalty and was always current with his motion practice, sentencings and written opinions. I know this fact personally because I compiled and published the statistics as part of my job in the 5th Circuit.
Third, and as pointed out in Mr. Whitaker’s column, Mr. Albright is non-partisan and non-political. He has friends in the legal community on both sides of the aisle. Mr. Albright is honest, genuine, self-effacing and humble — someone you would choose to be your friend.
Finally, Mr. Albright does not have problems with alcohol, womanizing, partying or “me too” misconduct. The only thing he has fondled: pages in a law book.
The Senate’s likely confirmation of Alan D. Albright will be a great day for the Western District of Texas and for America. A better choice to serve the ends of justice in the Waco Division could not have been found. Kudos to our president for nominating him.
Gregory A. Nussel, 5th Circuit Executive (1996-2013), Retired, San Antonio
Repeating lies
Regarding Pro-Life Waco director John Pisciotta’s May 2 letter: I’m confused by his reference to departing Providence Healthcare Network President Brett Esrock in the same sentence with former Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Cecile Richards. His point?
And his statement Planned Parenthood is not a health-care organization is, per his usual mean-spirited rhetoric, completely false. PP offers a multitude of health-care services: cancer screenings, mammograms, Pap tests, STD testing, pregnancy tests, birth control and more. To quote WWII Nazi propaganda: “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.” John Pisciotta has accomplished this.
Susie Farley, Waco