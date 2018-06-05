Is it just me?
I am sick and tired of all these women accusing some man of abusing them anywhere from five years ago to 30 years ago. In these cases, my sympathy goes to the man. How can any man defend himself from charges like these?
Case in point: Articles about Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminar president Paige Patterson carried in your newspaper just last week. One event reported supposedly happened in 2003. If the woman was raped, she should have reported it to police at the time, not to the school and not to friends. This is the way the law is supposed to work.
A careful reading of one article reveals this woman on more than one occasion had men in her apartment which she admits was against seminary policy. The signals she was giving these men make her as much to blame as the man. One paragraph gives the reason for all this. She is not interested in justice or punishment of the accused man, her reason for all this. I quote the article: “She isn’t seeking to be an activist in the #MeToo movement, that she is only concerned that Patterson be removed from his position.” Her motive is to destroy Mr. Patterson, his life and work.
Why would she want to do this you ask? Another quote gives the reason: “Patterson is considered a giant among Southern Baptists for the role he played in helping lead the convention in a more conservative direction.”
Your article also mentions that she has forgiven the accused man because that is what the Bible tells her. Does the Bible also tell her to destroy the life and work of a man? I think not.
Most of the quotes given for Mr. Patterson are directly from the Bible. If you have a problem with this, talk to God about it.
Peggy Hill, West
Trump family values
The Trump administration has been separating children from their parents to discourage families from seeking asylum in the United States. Highly credible news reports indicate that more than 700 children have been taken from parents at our borders since October, including more than 100 children under age 4. That’s outrageous! Most of these families are seeking asylum, which is their legal right, protected by law.
This practice is heartless and it violates basic rights. Monday morning a U.S. senator was denied entry to a Texas immigration center for unaccompanied minors when he showed up asking for a tour of the facility.
Separating children from their parents not only traumatizes the children but creates a toxic culture that tolerates cruelty to children. That’s not the America I want. Congress and the administration need to do what’s right by protecting immigrant children from being separated from their families.
Welcoming immigrants has long been a source of strength for our country. Asylum-seekers deserve compassion, dignity and respect. The heartless treatment of refugee mothers and children must end.
Michaela Dunaway, Waco