Abysmal ranching
Recent articles in the Trib about malnourished farm animals being rescued by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office suggest these “ranchers” are expecting their land to support many more grazing animals than reasonable. Without supplemental food to augment native grasses, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says that:
“...As a general rule, moderate to light stocking rates for well-managed pastures in this area are: one animal unit (cow with calf) per 8-15 acres on native grass; 3-6 acres on tame pastures (Bermuda grass/Bahia grass); 50-75 acres on wooded areas....”
The Texas A&M report titled “Livestock for Small Acreage Landowners” that can be found at twri.tamu.edu/reports/2000/b6091.pdf lays out the basic requirements for a reasonable small-acreage livestock-raising enterprise. Among many other comments, there is the statement that “No livestock enterprise can be economically viable for long if grazing destroys the forage growing on the land.”
In most of these animal seizures, it’s obvious that supplemental food was not being provided (as evidenced by the emaciated and dead animals found). How anyone could expect to properly feed 24 horses and 12 cattle on a three-acre tract is beyond belief. At the very least, such property owners should lose any property-tax exemption they might have for agricultural use of their property.
Herbert R. Haynes, China Spring
Desert democracy?
I read with caution Judge Ken Starr’s glowing report on and perception of Israel as a fair and successful democratic example on the world stage. Such admiration is not shared by many internationally and some even here in the United States, the greatest patron of this tiny theocratic parliamentary government of modern-day Israel, carved out from British-occupied Mideast territories by United Nations directive in 1948.
Israel receives nearly 10 times more U.S. foreign aid than any other country in the world; approximately 500 dollars per year per man, woman and child in Israel from the U.S. taxpayer’s pocket, which may contribute to the apparent feat of paradise-from-desert in contrast to their less fortunate neighbors not so buoyed by American largesse.
The oppressive subjugation of the prior Arabic Palestinian Christian and Muslim communities exemplified by the Bethlehem Wall, a 26-foot-tall concrete wall topped by armed watchtowers erected down the center of the streets of the holy city of Bethlehem, and steady erosion of seized property by Jewish kibbutzim in the Palestinian territories, are internationally condemned. Before I join in Judge Starr’s cheering accolades of Israel, I will continue to wait for justice for Palestine and reasonable diplomacy in peaceful reconciliation of these wounded spirits in a promised land.
Phillip H. Reeder, M.D., Woodway