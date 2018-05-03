Epic embarrassment
I am a former member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce board and an avid booster of Waco. I find myself absolutely appalled and disgusted that Ted Nugent has been appointed an honorary campaign chair by the Waco chamber. Ted Nugent is a divisive, hateful figure who represents extremist political views. He referred to a sitting president of the United States as a “sub-human mongrel.”
What an epic embarrassment that the chamber has allowed him to represent the organization and, by extension, the city of Waco. I remember the chamber as an organization that tried to represent and advocate for all of the citizens of Waco. Guess that’s changed.
Miner Raymond, Waco
***
How interesting that, before a crowd of McLennan County Republicans, Ted Nugent said he had been clean and sober and hunting deer for 70 years. Nugent was born Dec. 13, 1948, making him 69 years old. Hmmm. I wonder why anyone would pay hard-earned money to hear the foul-mouthed speech of a has-been singer who should have been exiled to the netherworld long ago.
He speaks of being an American patriot, yet brands John McCain, a Vietnam military officer and POW for many years, a “wimp.” In two separate articles written in 1977 and 1990, Nugent boasted of how he dodged the draft. He needs to shut his vile mouth and stop talking about his American rights and patriotism. Nugent’s diatribe against John McCain or anyone else who doesn’t subscribe to his raving speeches is disgraceful.
McLennan County Republican Club President Wesley Lloyd stated in the Trib article that he doesn’t consider Nugent an extremist but, rather, “consistent with what the Founding Fathers thought and believed when they wrote the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence that our country is founded on.” Mr. Lloyd, I believe you need to take a few more courses in U.S. history if you think Nugent in any way, shape or form resembles those brave, intelligent men who crafted those documents you so casually toss around in connection with Nugent’s belief systems. Nugent is a warped fanatic who hides behind the Second Amendment to further his agenda to place more guns with less restrictions into the hands of more people.
Owning a gun is a privilege, not a “God-given right,” and should be treated as such. Ted Nugent needs to crawl back under the rock where the Republican Party found him and keep his nasty mouth shut. As for the McLennan County Republican Party, I have had no major issues till this time. I confess every time Nugent opens his mouth and blusters that “firepower and ballistics have nothing to (sic) mass slaughters,” I want to donate money to those organizations that oppose the NRA. If anything, Nugent hurts the NRA image.
Donna M. Myers, Waco