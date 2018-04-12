Ringing the bell
This letter concerns the 1953 tornado that hit Waco and United Way funding cuts to the Salvation Army. Back when I was in the National Guard, I had a personal experience with the Salvation Army. I was posted on guard duty at the Suspension Bridge to prevent looters from going downtown and removing people’s property. Waco was completely devastated. Buildings were blown down, debris was everywhere and it was completely dark due to loss of power.
The day after the storm, I saw a young girl wearing a black dress and pulling a bright red wagon. She gave me a big smile and asked if I would like a cup of coffee from the urn in her wagon. She had pulled that wagon all around to offer coffee to the people standing guard. She was from the Salvation Army. No other charity was around, no one else came to make the job a little easier on the troops. She was a small ray of hope in an otherwise dark time.
From that moment on, the Salvation Army became my favorite charity. When this old man kicks the bucket, the Salvation Army will receive money from me, as this is written into my will. Let us hope the Salvation Army will still be here in the future, that their funding is not cut and that their good deeds continue to benefit others. The service they provide our nation is invaluable and their actions bring light to otherwise dark times. Such valiant works should not be diminished but bolstered to help more in need. I sincerely hope others will reconsider Salvation Army funding.
Carroll J. Francis, Waco
Calling all men!
I was invited to a dance at the Sul Ross Senior Center by a friend of mine and the band playing was called Texas Heartbeat. It was a very good band and they played good dancing music. The dance lasted from 7 to 10 p.m. They had a break at 8 p.m., served refreshments and then at 9 they had a drawing for prizes. I really enjoyed the whole thing.
Only problem: There were not enough men to dance with. I hope some senior men see this while reading your paper and come to the center to dance. Everyone was so nice and really seemed glad you came out. It was like you never met a stranger. I will be going to the dance again because it was so much fun. I just hope there will be more men to dance with.
Bettie Jo Potts, Waco
Broken oaths?
It’s become fashionable for people to say that the Stormy Daniels scandal doesn’t matter because it was consensual sex between two adults. I see it differently. Donald Trump took an oath at his wedding to be faithful. He has violated that oath, apparently many times. He also took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution. This was a commitment he made to the American people.
So here’s what bothers me: If Trump wouldn’t honor an oath to his wife, do you really think he’d honor an oath to the American people? Maybe we should have signed a pre-nup with him.
Miner Raymond, Waco