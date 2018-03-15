Enforce the law
Excellent Feb. 17 page one story in the Trib. [“Waco Transit unveils simulator for bus-driver training” concerned the integration of a new bus-driving simulator program into Waco Transit drivers’ routine training.] Drivers need to be far more wary of any and all distractions and safety issues on the roadside. Now they need to do the same in school zones enforcing the cellphone law.
I deliver and pick up my kids every day, and I see many drivers holding cellphones up to their ears entering and leaving the school zones. Many times they drive right by the ubiquitous radar patrol cars, yet I never see anyone pulled over. I know if a driver is using a Bluetooth device it is very hard to tell if they are on the phone, but when they are blatantly holding a cellphone and obviously talking, it’s clearly against the law.
Oh and get this, it is not the students, it is the parents breaking the law. I rarely, if ever, see a student on the phone, but at least 10 or 12 adults a day using cellphones in the school zone. Come on, all law enforcement statewide, please enforce this law and let’s make these schools zones safer again.
David Light, Lorena
Women and taxes
March is National Women’s History Month, and now more than ever women are achieving great things for our economy. Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce and own just under 40 percent of American businesses. Fortunately, President Trump stood up for female entrepreneurs when he signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law.
I have been a small-business owner since 2000, and I’m thankful that this tax cut gives me more freedom to reinvest in my company and my employees. Considering the number of women-owned businesses has grown 114 percent in the last 20 years, fighting for our nation’s job creators means fighting for hard-working women.
As we celebrate women’s history, remember that tax cuts will propel them for years to come.
Lina Patel, Female Director, AAHOA Eastern Division
***
It’s been a little over two months since the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and we are already feeling the effects of the new law. According to the latest estimates, almost 4 million individuals have already received a pay hike, 401(k) bump or bonus thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The economy is continuing to grow, and most Americans are feeling optimistic about the future.
Despite the popularity of the tax cuts, some politicians such as Nancy Pelosi continue to insult working Americans, calling the idea of a $1,000 bonus “crumbs.” But to the two-thirds of Americans who can’t even cover an unexpected expense of $400, an extra $1,000 bonus is a nice chunk of change. These tax cuts are a steppingstone to a brighter future.
Peter Cotter, Raleigh, North Carolina