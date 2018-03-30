Bound for extinction?
In Vice President Mike Pence, conservative Republicans in general and evangelical Republicans in particular have their dream president. He is everything conservatives have ever hoped for. Unlike Trump, he is consistently conservative. He apparently has none of the baggage that Donald Trump is carrying.
So why have they lined up solidly behind Trump? Do they feel they owe him loyalty for keeping Hillary Clinton out of the White House? If I were a Republican (which I am not), I would be looking for every bit of dirt on Trump so as to get him out of the White House, out of public life and out of the Republican Party. Not only would they get Pence as their president, they could hand-pick his vice president and potential successor without a messy primary or election.
But no, Republicans have doubled down on Trump. Maybe there are some skeletons in Pence’s closet we don’t know about. Maybe Republican officeholders have as much to hide as Trump himself. Republicans have a very small window of opportunity because after November it could be all over for the Republican Party. Now is the time for principled Republicans (an oxymoron?) to do the right thing and remove the monster they have created. Now is the time for profiles in courage. Otherwise they are headed for extinction and good riddance!
W. Richard Turner, Woodway
In honor of Howard
Spring is here. Time for mowing is rapidly approaching and, as a courtesy reminder, please pick up litter and debris before mowing. It takes less time to prevent blowing trash and it doesn’t cost taxpayers as much to pick up. And blowing yard clippings in the street is a city ordinance violation with a hefty fine and now community service hours in all of McLennan County.
Last, latex balloons are NOT biodegradable. Please consider showing attention to a loved one or an outdoor event with a litter pick rather than a balloon release into our beautiful sky.
Group W Bench Litter Patrol marked Howard Brown Day on March 10. We had a short service. Howard was 80, an Air Force veteran and a good man. We then cleaned the area around Lake Shore Drive and St. James Methodist Church at Park Lake and Lake Shore drives — 14 full bags of very old trash. Thanks, Howard!
Please be kind to our lovely city. Take pride in our place in history.
Bruce Huff, Hewitt
Sham election
I don’t understand why Vladimir Putin of Russia goes through the sham of a national election when the results were pre-determined. He ensured his victory by eliminating any serious opposition by whatever means necessary. He might as well declare himself leader for life, since that seems to be his intent.
And why the need for ballot-box stuffing as seen on television?
John Baker, Hewitt