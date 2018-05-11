Comic outrage
Your liberal newspaper upsets me daily. Always you are finding ways to belittle our president of the United States. I wish you would fill the paper with words of respect. All U.S. presidents deserve this.
I’ve subscribed to this newspaper for more than 40 years. Lately I’ve been reduced to reading the obits and working the Celebrity Cipher puzzle. Now you’ve discontinued the puzzle, so the obits are about all I read. Please reinstate the Celebrity Cipher puzzle.
By the way, I do also like Heloise and some sports articles.
Suzanne Young, Robinson
So the Trib cut out a few of the comics. OK. Now there are nice spaces between the comics remaining. Why not use this space to enlarge the small print? Funnies are not funny if they are hard to read.
Beth Branch, Waco
Public begging
To the gentleman who wrote a letter [April 15] shaming the person who gave help to a human being begging on a street corner at a local intersection, I say shame on you. Many of us know that some of these people on the streets seek money possibly for the wrong reasons. However, some have lost limbs. Some are veterans. It is really not for us to judge.
People who give money or food to these unfortunate, sometimes desperate individuals are just trying to help. They are doing the Christian thing. And whatever the people in the streets do with it is not your concern. You are not walking in their shoes.
Let’s face it. The person complaining was upset because this act of kindness briefly impeded whatever he was doing or where he wanted to go.
Shame on you.
B. Robelia, Waco
To Mr. Willett et al protesting my letter about people seeking money on street corners: I know the situations with street beggars because I work with a faith-based charity that ministers to them. Our compassion is based on biblical precepts, but one thing we have learned is that people in those situations have to want to change. Just giving money doesn’t really help.
My original letter was to help raise awareness among drivers who encounter these beggars. Even Jesus preferred to “teach a man to fish,” rather than just give him one.
Richard Campbell, Hewitt
Restocking the swamp
During the 2016 presidential campaign, our president indicated that the first thing he would do when he got to Washington was to drain the “Washington swamp.” It appears that he has kept his promise.
However, during ongoing drainage operations, the size of the Washington swamp has changed. Maybe I’m wrong, but it sure seems the swamp is longer, wider, deeper and fuller than it was before the promised drainage took place.
Too bad. Too sad.
Jack D. Keltner, McGregor