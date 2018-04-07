Not in our interest
It’s time for social change in Waco. I intern at a social service organization and the one thing I see is that there is not enough funding for these organizations. It’s appalling that so many organizations do not have the funds to do what they need to do, which is to help people who need these services.
This city is falling apart. I do not see why people in elected office could care less for these services. I would like to sit down with these people and let them know that the services that these organizations provide are crucial in making this city grow and prosper.
I understand everyone wants the economy to boom, but looking at downtown I still see the same buildings used for social services and funding running dry. I do not know if people are aware of how many social organizations are in downtown or close to it, but they’re there and they need more funding.
To the officials reading this, I see firsthand what little funding does to these organizations. It hurts our community overall. The population that these places serve is not just someone else’s problem, it’s all our problem, and the sooner that’s realized, the better we can come up with a solution to make Waco a better place.
I grew up here. I see that social services are vital. We insist we want lives led through morals, yet we push social services aside because it’s not in our own best interest. Our interest is being human and that means helping anyone who needs it because that’s the definition of being human. I will stand by this opinion till things are changed for the better.
Eric S. Billings, Waco
Magnolia forever!
If I were king (or even mayor), I would donate the hallowed ground of the old Floyd Casey Stadium and surrounding parking areas to Chip and Joanna Gaines to let them work their magic. I don’t know what the solution might be — maybe an 18-hole Par 3 course would fit. You could honor the great football legends from Baylor on each tee box. Maybe include a walk/bike trail in or around the perimeter. You could schedule a charity golf tournament each year featuring Baylor players and coaches both past and present. Magnolia Country Club has a nice ring to it!
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt
Nicklaus still tops
Trib sports editor Brice Cherry’s column on Tiger Woods was spot on with outstanding reasons why Tiger is overrated. I just wish he had added numbers on why. In comparing Tiger to Jack Nicklaus in major tournaments, he falls far short of the mark. Jack has 18 wins, Tiger has 14. In second place, Jack has 19, Tiger has 6. Jack has 48 top three spots while Tiger has 24. Plus Jack’s competition when winning all those titles was much stronger than the competitors Tigers faced in his heyday.
Sure, Tiger is a great golfer. But placing him ahead of Nicklaus is not looking at the complete picture.
Bill Smyers, Waco