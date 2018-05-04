Imperiled pedestrians
I must complain about Waco drivers ignoring pedestrian crosswalks. Today (Saturday, April 21) I observed an elderly woman with a cane standing alone in the rain waiting at a well-marked pedestrian crosswalk as cars and pickup trucks whizzed by her. (This behind the ice cream store behind Target.) I saw numerous vehicles ignore her. Finally I parked and walked her across the street with my arm extended and hand up — to signal vehicles to let us go across the street in the marked pedestrian crosswalk.
Not very long ago my granddaughter (in her stroller) and I were almost run over by a pickup truck in that very crosswalk; a young woman talking on her cell phone totally ignored us and sped by us so that we were almost run over! The crosswalk is well marked with signs and yellow markings on the pavement.
These are not isolated incidents; I have noticed for the whole nearly two decades living in Waco that Waco drivers generally do not stop for pedestrians even when they are in the crosswalks. In today’s case every one of those vehicles had to have seen this elderly woman with a cane standing in the rain wanting to cross to her apartment. They only stopped when I put up my arm as I walked her across the street.
This is not the case in other cities; in both Denver and Portland (Oregon), for example, drivers almost always stop for pedestrians — even where there is no marked crosswalk.
Texans pride themselves on being polite and helpful people, but most can’t be proud of their behavior behind the wheels of their vehicles, especially with regard to pedestrians. People, please pay attention to pedestrians — especially when they need to cross a busy street in a marked pedestrian crosswalk!
Roger Olson, Waco
Helpless dog
Yesterday one of my neighbors found a small dog on Highway 77 in Golinda. It’s blind, deaf and its coat was matted. The pads of its little paws were burned from running around in circles. They took it home to clean, get that matted hair off and care for its little paws. It may have to be euthanized because of someone’s decision to drop it off in the country on a busy highway so it could be hit by a car or truck.
If folks don’t want an animal, they should take it to an animal shelter so that it can thrive through care and devotion. People should be taken to jail for doing what they obviously did with this little, helpless dog found along a busy highway.
Ruby Simpson, Golinda
Fine tribute
“My friend Buddy Gilchrest left his mark as an adventurer” may be the best writing that veteran Trib sportswriter and outdoorsman John Werner has ever done. What a great tribute to the Baylor University professor emeritus of health, human performance and recreation. Thank you for bringing us this fine, insightful piece.
Connie Williams, Waco