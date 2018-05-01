Who’s entrenched now?
I read with interest your comments about Republican Congressman Bill Flores’ use of social media to avoid real interaction with his constituents. [“Time for our congressman to lend an ear,” April 22.] This is particularly salient when we consider his initial candidacy. He was elected by beating Chet Edwards. His main message was that Edwards was spending all of his time in Washington. He argued that Edwards actually purchased a home in Washington. He argued that Edwards had become entrenched in the Democrat Party machinery of Washington and that his votes were determined more by party loyalty than the best thing for the citizens of this district.
Would it not be refreshing if Flores actually paid attention to his own arguments and left office so the people of this district could really be represented in Washington?
R.E. Duhrkopf, Woodway
Plenty of trouble
The title of Cecile Richards’ book shows Planned Parenthood is not centered on health care. After five years as CEO of Providence Healthcare System, Brett Esrock resigned in 2017. If he then had written a memoir, that would not have been shocking. But if the title were “Make Trouble,” that would have been quite surprising.
Waco-born Richards resigned this year as CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and is now on a book tour for her autobiography. The title? “Make Trouble.” No shock in this. At its core, Planned Parenthood is not a health-care organization.
When Richards took the reins at PPFA in 2006, she did not have a single year of experience in the health-care industry. Her profession was left-wing political activism, including a stint as deputy chief of staff for Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. What is at the heart of Planned Parenthood is the moral transformation to unfettered (free) sex, an abortion industry with minimal regulation (and led by Planned Parenthood) and vigorous support for the Democratic Party. On the 2016 presidential campaign trail, no political leader was at the side of Hillary Clinton more than Cecile Richards.
John Pisciotta, Pro-Life Waco director
Presidential pardons
Whatever happened to the idea that crime does not pay? When people are found guilty of crimes, why is it right that they can be pardoned by the stroke of a pen from one individual? What is this teaching our children?
If you do the crime, you should do the time. Crime should not be rewarded. I do not care if the president is Republican, Democrat or Independent. I believe that if a person does something that is illegal and is found guilty, he/she must be punished for that crime and complete the terms of punishment imposed.
Right is right, wrong is wrong. What is happening to our world? Seems we are being taken over by the bad guys. Frankly, this is scary.
B.J. Harman, Waco