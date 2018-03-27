Zakhary out?
Based on the March 20 article on Woodway’s embattled city manager and former public safety director by Trib staff writer Tommy Witherspoon, these are the key points as I understand them:
- Yost Zakhary was accused of verbal and physical sexual harassment.
- The accusations were investigated, found to be true.
- Zakhary accepted responsibility for his actions, says the city attorney.
- Zakhary resigned as public safety director because of the confirmed harassment accusations.
- He retains his position as city manager (at least thus far) and may not even have a change of salary.
Disclaimer up front. I do not know Yost Zakhary, city attorney Mike Dixon or Woodway City Council members. So now I can say it: It does not sound like Zakhary is out but instead city council members are out. Out of their minds. Consider:
- Increased liability: If Zakhary did this, and obviously it is not even in question now, it would seem to me the city’s liability has just skyrocketed. They know he has the propensity to do this and are keeping him in a leadership position.
- This is a reward: The city attorney said previously, “Zakhary has accepted responsibility for his actions...” Well, I do not know anyone who would not accept responsibility for something they did that was wrong/illegal if they were going to keep their job, have their responsibilities cut in half and keep their salary. That is not punishment, that’s a very big reward.
- Nothing has changed: Every city in which I have lived, the public safety director reports to the city manager. Zakhary is technically still over public safety.
It’s not fair and does not make any sense. You have a supposed enforcer of the law who cannot follow it in the workplace. A little oxymoronish, wouldn’t you agree? Where else is it OK for him to stretch the limits of the law — and what predicament might Woodway find itself in next? I guess we will wait and see.
Greg Kelly, Robinson
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thank you for your letter. As Trib staffer Tommy Witherspoon reported Tuesday, the Woodway City Council will meet again Friday to discuss the city manager’s continued employment. Among matters discussed by council members in closed session Monday: a lawsuit filed by the Woodway city employee whose sexual harassment claim led to Mr. Zakhary’s resignation as public safety director last week.
Reyna for AG?
Since President Trump and McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna both demand unequivocal loyalty from their subordinates [“DA Reyna fires felony court chief,” Tommy Witherspoon], upon Reyna’s departure, Trump could fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Rex Tillerson style (i.e., by tweet) and then appoint Reyna as our new attorney general.
Bob Potter, Hewitt