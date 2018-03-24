Who’s watching Russia?
I agree with your Tuesday editorial, “Is the president keeping an eye on our enemies?” I believe Donald Trump is the greatest threat to national security since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
Consider the following:
He allowed Michael Flynn, a foreign agent, to remain as national security adviser for 18 days after being informed Flynn could be blackmailed by Russia.
He secretly met with Russian officials in the Oval Office and gave them top-secret Israeli intelligence.
He has held several secret meetings and phone calls with Russian officials (apparently without national security staff present), as later revealed by Russian media, no less.
He continues to deny that Russia interfered in the 2016 election or to impose the sanctions adopted by a near-unanimous vote of Congress in response. (Russian interference in the election is a settled matter throughout U.S. government and 13 Russians are now under indictment for it.)
He called Russian President Putin on Tuesday and congratulated him for winning a sham election — over the “all-caps” objection of the entire national security staff.
While talking with Putin on Tuesday, he refused to object to Russia’s continued interference in American elections, Russia’s attempt to murder a former Russian spy in England and Russia’s cyber-mapping of the American power grid.
He refuses to criticize, challenge or even acknowledge anything that Putin does.
Former CIA director John Brennan said on Wednesday: “I think he is afraid of the president of Russia…The Russians could have something on him personally that they could always roll out and make his life more difficult.”
And on Thursday, the New York Times asked in an editorial, “Why is Trump so afraid of Putin?” The Times concluded by saying, “If Mr. Trump isn’t Mr. Putin’s lackey, it’s past time for him to prove it.”
Charles Reed, Waco
Great column!
As a perennial critic, I read the Gallagher/Schleicher column on the possible constitutional crisis looming with a great deal of trepidation and quickly found my fears unfounded. The column was professional, thoughtful and insightful from beginning to end. No cheap political shots were taken. Great piece of work. I salute both writers!
Dan Dayton, West
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for your comments, Dan. We believe those of any political stripe can benefit from their tips, including avoiding talk radio or “any news show where guests yell over each other or there are four or more talking heads on the screen at one time.” Rely more on such sources as newspapers. Also, “Russian bots are pushing both pro-Trump and pro-impeachment memes, with the only gives being the intensity of their content and occasional poor grammar. If it sounds too good to be true, or too bad to be true, consider that it probably is.”