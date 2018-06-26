Misleading data
A widely covered report by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition claims that “nowhere in the country” can a minimum-wage earner afford a two-bedroom apartment. This headline-grabbing conclusion raises an obvious question: Why isn’t there a crisis of homelessness among minimum-wage earners?
For starters, U.S. Census Bureau data show that just one in 10 minimum-wage earners is a single parent with children; even fewer have multiple children that would require a two-bedroom apartment. (This small number of individuals likely qualify for housing subsidies and income supplements.) A majority of minimum-wage earners are second or even third earners already living at home with family or relatives.
The coalition’s minimum-wage report asks the wrong question and thus arrives at a misleading conclusion. If policymakers use it as a baseline for entry-level wages, it would have the unintended consequence of closing off a career pathway for many less-experienced individuals getting started in the workforce.
Michael Saltsman, Managing Director, Employment Policies Institute
School shootings
As I read one more story about a school shooting, something struck me. It has long been the policy of media generally to not report student suicides because of the risk of triggering copycat suicides. Is it not possible that one reason for the apparent increase in student shootings is this copycat phenomenon, fed by the media’s hyper-focus on each and every incident, publishing numerous stories with numerous details? Isn’t it time we consider doing for school shootings what we do for student suicides? Let’s stop drawing attention to this and minimize copycat shootings.
Maria L. Boccia, Professor of child and family studies, Baylor University
Flores helps out
The 30th Alzheimer’s National Forum was held in Washington D.C., June 17-19. Some 1,200 advocates in purple hit Capitol Hill, requesting legislators to back $425 million to National Institutes of Health for research; the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act and the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act. I visited with Congressman Bill Flores for the third time this year and asked him to co-sponsor the BOLD Act (he’s already signed on to PCHETA) in honor of my mother-in-law, whom we’d buried exactly a week before; my mother; and my best friend of 35 years, who was just diagnosed with this devastating disease. Within two hours of my visit, I received an email saying Congressman Flores had signed on to BOLD!
Thank you, Congressman, for seeing the importance of working toward the day we can bury this death sentence from hell.
Melody Lee, US Texas District 17 Alzheimer’s Ambassador