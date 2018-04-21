The quest for truth
So many letters and editorials in the Trib over the past several weeks, months and even years deserve our appreciation and thanks, especially to those who speak and search for the truth. Space is limited, so I’ll pick just three of the many:
- Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s excellent and sensitive column, “West recovery five years after deadly blast includes heartening words of advocacy,” in the April 15 issue: I agree with Mr. Whitaker and West native and documentary filmmaker Jim Gerik on the importance of preventing future disasters, both for West and for other towns in Texas. If we really care about those ordinary citizens and first responders who died, the best way we can honor them would be to push for tougher regulations on storing hazardous material. Many large industries are resistant to change because it costs them financially. But is their bottom line more important than one human life?
Why don’t we all write Congressman Bill Flores and Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to enact more and tougher regulations governing hazardous materials, including installation of sprinkler systems? Go to their official pages online, fill out the required information and state what you want them to do. Most large industries are looking only at their profits, so active citizen participation is necessary.
- I thank local physician and climate-change activist Alan Northcutt for his excellent column on solar panels, “Solar power makes sense, cents for homeowners, businesses,” also in the April 15 issue. Please keep educating us, Mr. Northcutt. The science is all on your side. We can’t go back to the horse-and-buggy days of coal-fired power plants and we need your expertise.
- And, third, I’d like to thank Jerry Willett of Lorena who in his April 15 letter supported people who stop at traffic lights and give a few dollars to the homeless. Thank you, Mr. Willett. It’s not up to us to judge, but to help others. And, my friend, your quote is so apt: “There but for the grace of God go I.” Who knows when just one act of kindness might change a person’s life?
Patricia Bell-Lanford, Woodway
Inspirational figure
Trib education writer Shelly Conlon’s April 9 article on Waco Independent School District police officer Darious Brown was such a breath of fresh air about a young officer making a difference in lives of at-risk youth. I heartily applaud Officer Brown for being a mentor for so many kids who see police officers in such a negative light.
Mr. Brown readily shared how godly men at his church helped shape who he was as well as who he would someday become. He now is leading others, in the spirit and service of Christian love, to become active and useful members in their community and the world at large. Bravo, Officer Brown, keep up the good work! And thanks to writer Shelly Conlon for such an encouraging article.
Tonya L. Warren, Waco