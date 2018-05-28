Awesome reporter
First off, I thank one of your writers, Cassie L. Smith, for her well-written, honest and unbiased reporting. When she interviewed me, I had my worries. But Cassie? She’s awesome! The article she wrote about me regarded the Mart City Council election and my less-than-desirable past that I was led to believe had long ago been removed from my records. Cassie’s article was honest, unbiased, well investigated, on point. Nothing was twisted. That’s the kind of reporting we need in the news media. I know that if I’m reading one of her articles, I’m reading what really happened, what was really said, and that it was written without bias to one side or the other. That’s the way journalism should be.
Other newspaper reporters (editors especially) could learn a lot from Cassie. Especially small-town newspapers. I will not name the particular small-town example that comes to mind, but they know who they are. This small-town paper did two huge front-page articles on the same issue about me, never interviewed me once (aside from asking for my platform in the beginning), parroted a Facebook post and claimed the “buzz” started with the Tribune-Herald article that Cassie wrote.
Well, no, it didn’t start with the Tribune. Cassie didn’t just call me out of the blue. Cassie received information from a tip that prompted her to investigate. She got both sides of the story and reported her findings. The “buzz” started with the person who gave the tip. But the small-town news editor had her nose too far up the tipster’s butt to bother with real journalism.
I’m not sore about the election. I’m glad it’s over. I’m happy to see Mart finally moving in the right direction. I just hope these guys deliver on every single promise. “Next year” is now.
Tomas Mansfield, Mart
Keeping it positive
In her May 20 letter, Susie Farley claims I deceive about Planned Parenthood. Others have complimented Pro-Life Waco for shining light on Planned Parenthood.
It has been gratifying to see the positive responses within the Central Texas community. In 2004, Pro-Life Waco let our community know about the entanglement of the Waco-area Girl Scout Council with a Planned Parenthood sex-ed program. After just a few days of controversy, the local Girl Scout Council severed its relationships with Planned Parenthood.
For several years, Pro-Life Waco informed Central Texans that the Waco Komen affiliate channeled most of its Race for the Cure proceeds through Planned Parenthood Waco for services performed elsewhere (e.g. mammography). In 2016, Waco Komen was absorbed into the affiliate in Tyler to form the East Central Komen. The new affiliate has decided to do their good work without involvement with Planned Parenthood.
The 2018 Race for the Cure in Waco will be October 20. Plan to put on your running shoes!
John Pisciotta, Director of Pro-Life Waco